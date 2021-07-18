Song Hye Kyo sends coffee truck to the set of Go Hyun Jung’s new drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actress Song Hye Kyo showed her support for fellow actress Go Hyun Jung on the set of her upcoming JTBC drama A Person Similar to You (literal title).

Go Hyun Jung’s agency IOK Company revealed on July 16 on Instagram that Song Hye Kyo had thoughtfully gifted Go Hyun Jung with a coffee truck to show her support for her new project.

Go Hyun Jung is seen happily posing next to the coffee truck in the photos with the banner next to it reading, “I am rooting for ‘A Person Similar to You’!”

“A Person Similar to You” is about a woman who is devoted to her desires and another woman who loses the light in her life due to the other. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting. Go Hyun Jung will be taking on the lead role of Hee Joo, the woman faithful to her desires, according to Soompi.

Born on March 2, 1971, Go Hyun Jung is a South Korean actress. She debuted in the entertainment scene as a Miss Korea runner-up in 1989 and went on to star in Sandglass (1995), one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed dramas in Korean television history. She retired after marrying chaebol Chung Yong-jin in 1995, then returned to acting after their divorce in 2003. Go has since regained her top star status in Korea, becoming the highest-paid actress on TV after the success of her series Queen Seondeok (2009) and Daemul.

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

