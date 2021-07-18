Entertainment Celebrity Song Hye Kyo sends coffee truck to the set of Go Hyun...

Song Hye Kyo sends coffee truck to the set of Go Hyun Jung’s new drama

Go Hyun Jung's agency IOK Company revealed that Song Hye Kyo had thoughtfully gifted Go Hyun Jung with a coffee truck to show her support for her new project

Song Hye Kyo sent a coffee truck to Go Hyun Jung to show her support. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actress Song Hye Kyo showed her support for fellow actress Go Hyun Jung on the set of her upcoming JTBC drama A Person Similar to You (literal title).

Go Hyun Jung’s agency IOK Company revealed on July 16 on Instagram that Song Hye Kyo had thoughtfully gifted Go Hyun Jung with a coffee truck to show her support for her new project.

Go Hyun Jung is seen happily posing next to the coffee truck in the photos with the banner next to reading, “I am rooting for ‘A Person Similar to You’!”

“A Person Similar to You” is about a woman who is devoted to her desires and another woman who loses the light in her life due to the other. The drama will be about the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their meeting. Go Hyun Jung will be taking on the lead role of Hee Joo, the woman faithful to her desires, according to Soompi.

- Advertisement -

Born on March 2, 1971, Go Hyun Jung is a South  actress. She debuted in the entertainment scene as a Miss Korea runner-up in 1989 and went on to star in Sandglass (1995), one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed dramas in Korean television history. She retired after marrying chaebol Chung Yong- in 1995, then returned to acting after their divorce in 2003. Go has since regained her top star status in Korea, becoming the highest-paid actress on TV after the success of her series Queen Seondeok (2009) and Daemul.

Born on November 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full  (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Was Leong Mun Wai shut down in Parliament once again? We ask the Parliamentarian directly

Singapore — Since taking on the role of NCMP from Jul 2020, PSP’s Leong Mun Wai is no stranger to Parliamentary debates and everything that ensues. However, after exchanges in Parliament with Heng Swee Keat, Tan Chuan-Jin and now Ong Ye...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying “Indians prey on Chinese girls”

Singapore -- Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a post on Friday (Jul 9). Throughout the video, Tan kept...
View Post
Featured News

Former PAP MP Amrin Amin says he’s not giving up on public service, but netizens not too keen on him

Singapore — On the anniversary of his defeat in the GE 2020 elections, former People’s Action Party MP and political office holder Amrin Amin says his “passion for community work” remains strong, but netizens don’t seem to be too keen on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent