Song Hye Kyo posts a black and white photo on social media with the message, “Now, We’re Breaking Up.” 

Seoul — Actress Song Hye Kyo recently posted a photo on her social media, and it generated a lot of excitement and expectations from her fans.

On Jul 29, Song Hye Kyo shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram with the message, “Now, We’re Breaking Up.”

In the photo, there was a stack of scripts for all 16 episodes of the SBS drama, Now, We’re Breaking Up.

According to Allkpop, Song Hye Kyo tagged her fellow cast members such as Jang Ki Yong, Kim Joo Hun, Park Hyo Joo, and Yoon Na Moo along with the message, “Thank you, let’s work hard until the end!!”

Song Hye Kyo also posted an Instagram story showing that she had received the script for the last, 16th episode. Many of Song Hye Kyo’s acquaintances messaged their excitement upon seeing her post, as this is the project that marks the actress’ return to the drama industry.

The drama ‘Now, We’re Breaking Up‘ tells the story that occurs in the fashion industry and tells the story of love and breakups. The drama will be airing the first episode in October of this year.

Born Nov 22, 1981, Song Hye Kyo is a South Korean actress. She gained international popularity through her leading roles in television dramas Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Encounter (2018). Her film work includes Hwang Jin Yi (2007), The Grandmaster (2013), My Brilliant Life (2014), and The Queens (2015).

In 2017, Song Hye Kyo ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Jun Ji-hyun, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”. The success of Song’s television dramas internationally established her as a top Hallyu star.

When Song was born, she was sick and her parents and doctors thought that she would not survive. Upon her recovery, Song’s parents registered her birth on Feb 26, 1982 (instead of her actual birthdate, Nov 22, 1981). /TISG

