Son Ye Jin makes a comeback with new JTBC drama ‘Thirty Nine’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — About a year after the success of Crash Landing On You, actress Son Ye Jin will be making a comeback to the small screen with a new JTBC series.

JTBC’s Thirty Nine is a slice-of-life romance drama dealing with the stories of three friends who are about to turn 40. The drama will be directed by Kim Sang Ho of Run On and written by Yoo Young Ah of Boyfriend.

Son Ye Jin will take on the role of a woman named Cha Mi Jo, who is the chief director of a dermatologist office in Gangnam.

- Advertisement -

Son Ye Jin will be working alongside actress Jeon Mi Do of ‘Hospital Playlist’, as reported by Allkpop.

‘Thirty Nine‘ starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and more are expected to begin filming sometime in Aug.

Born Jan 11, 1982, Son Eon-jin, known popularly as Son Ye Jin is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in romance-themed films and television series such as The Classic (2003), Summer Scent (2003), A Moment to Remember (2004), and April Snow (2005) for which she was given the title “Nation’s First Love”.

She has won acting recognition for her versatility in diverse genres, notably in Alone in Love (2006), My Wife Got Married (2008), Personal Taste (2010), The Pirates (2014) and the 2016 films The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess.

- Advertisement -

She is also known for her lead roles in romantic dramas such as Something in the Rain (2018) and Crash Landing on You (2019).

Son Ye-jin was the voice of Jung Mi-jo in Park Ki-hyung’s film Secret Tears in 2000, and then went on to take the leading role in television dramas such as Delicious Proposal, Sun-hee and Jin-hee, and Great Ambition.

Her first high-profile role in cinema was in Im Kwon-taek’s Chi-hwa-seon, which screened at Cannes and took home the Best Director award in 2002.

The biggest success of her early career was in the subsequent films Lovers’ Concerto and The Classic. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg