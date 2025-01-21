KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, NMIXX’s Haewon recently shared her ideal type during a fun and light-hearted appearance on tvN’s You Quiz alongside Ailee, Park Jinjoo, and Mijoo. The candid conversation turned playful when Haewon revealed her preference for “someone cute,” sparking teasing from fellow guests.

Park Jinjoo first asked Haewon about her ideal type, which caught the NMIXX member off guard. Despite being visibly flustered, Haewon maintained her composure and responded, “A cute person,”. She carefully avoided specific details to avoid any unintended dating rumours.

However, Yoo Jae Suk pressed further, encouraging her to name someone who fit her description.

National heartthrob

After some hesitation, Haewon admitted that her ideal type was “someone like Byeon Woo Seok sunbaenim (senior),” referencing the popular actor whose recent roles in Lovely Runner (2024) and Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023) have made him a national heartthrob.

Her choice led to laughter among the cast, with Yoo Jae Suk jokingly advising her to stop talking about the subject. They teased her for picking a widely admired figure, remarking she was no different from many Gen Z fans swooning over handsome celebrities.

Haewon initially appeared reluctant to name anyone, perhaps wary of fans misinterpreting her remarks. However, the cast reassured her that naming someone didn’t imply romantic interest, prompting her to share her lighthearted response.

Delightful performance

The episode concluded with a delightful performance by Haewon, Ailee, Park Jinjoo, and Mijoo as they sang their version of Kim Yeon Woo’s Still Beautiful to showcase NMIXX’s new unit, Winter Dreamgirls.

Haewon is a South Korean singer and K-pop girl group NMIXX member. She is known for her powerful vocals and stage presence.

Born on February 25, 2003, in Incheon, South Korea, Haewon was inspired to pursue a career in music by her older sister, a K-pop fan.