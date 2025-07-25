// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 25, 2025
SMRT fined $2.4 million for six-day East-West Line breakdown last September

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT has been fined S$2.4 million over a disruption on the East-West Line in September last year. The fine is lower than the original S$3 million penalty that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had initially intended to impose.

LTA said in a statement that it informed SMRT on May 30 this year of its intention to impose the S$3 million fine. SMRT responded on June 6 with a detailed submission and after reviewing SMRT’s response, the LTA reduced the fine to S$2.4 million.

The penalty will be directed to the Public Transport Fund, which aims to provide support for low-income families by easing transport expenses.

In addition to the financial penalty, SMRT has been instructed to invest at least S$600,000 to enhance train service reliability. The funds are to be used to increase system capacity and rectify gaps uncovered during investigations into the September disruption.

The LTA said the final decision on the fine took into consideration a number of mitigating factors. These include the operational challenges SMRT has faced in maintaining its trains. Procuring necessary spare parts for these trains has proven especially difficult amid ongoing global supply chain issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities also acknowledged the cost SMRT had already incurred in dealing with the disruption. These included repair works and the provision of free bus and feeder train services to support affected commuters.

The September 2024 disruption on the East-West Line had caused delays and inconvenience to thousands of commuters during peak hours, prompting widespread frustration and calls for greater accountability.

