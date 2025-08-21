SMRT bus driver hailed as hero for helping when car caught fire near KKH

SINGAPORE: An SMRT bus driver is being showered with praise online after he bravely stepped forward to help when a car caught fire near KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening (Aug 17).

The incident, which occurred at about 5 p.m. along Bukit Timah Road, was captured on video and shared on TikTok by user Leshanananana. The front of a white car can be seen engulfed in flames as a man in an SMRT uniform rushes forward with a fire extinguisher, aiming it at the burning vehicle.

The driver, who was operating service 960e, had been travelling along Bukit Timah Road when he noticed the car fire on the opposite lane. Concerned for his passengers’ safety, he calmly pulled the bus over at the next stop, just outside KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He grabbed the fire extinguisher from the bus and ran across to help put out the fire.

An SMRT representative said, “We are proud of our bus driver’s brave and selfless act. His quick response in this critical moment and his proactive assistance in a time of need fully embody SMRT’s spirit of excellence, embodying our WeCare service philosophy and our belief in ‘doing the right thing, doing it right.'”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed the fire involved the engine compartment of the car. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The bus driver’s actions drew praise from netizens, who commended his bravery and quick thinking in stepping forward to assist during the emergency.