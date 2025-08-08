SMRT apologises after cross-border bus accidentally enters motorcycle lane at JB checkpoint

SINGAPORE: SMRT has issued a public apology after one of its cross-border buses travelling from Johor Bahru to Singapore mistakenly entered the motorcycle lane at the Johor Bahru checkpoint and struck a height restriction pole.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, came to light after photos and videos began circulating online on Thursday (Aug 7).

In the footage, the SMRT service 170 bus is seen stationary in front of a height limit pole, unable to proceed further. Motorcyclists, caught behind the stuck vehicle, had to move around the bus to continue their journey.

The bus appeared to have entered the motorcycle lane while moving through the Johor Bahru checkpoint on its way back to Singapore.

In a statement, an SMRT spokesperson confirmed the incident, “Our bus driver accidentally drove into the motorcycle lane at the Johor checkpoint and unfortunately collided with the height restriction pole. Fortunately, the driver and passengers on board are safe and sound.”

SMRT extended its apologies to all commuters and motorcyclists affected by the mishap. The representative said, “We sincerely apologize to the commuters and motorcyclists affected. We are currently assisting the Malaysian police in their investigation.”

No injuries were reported and Malaysian authorities are currently investigating the incident.