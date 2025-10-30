Smartphones are the new cigarettes? Hong Kong NGO says kids should wait until 14

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE: In Hong Kong, a local non-profit called Look Up Hong Kong is making a bold appeal to parents: hold off on giving your child a smartphone until they turn 14.

The group recently surveyed 651 parents with children in primary and secondary schools. The results were eye-opening — more than half (52%) of kids aged six to 10 already have a smartphone, and by 14, that number skyrockets to 98%. On average, children are getting their first phone at just nine years old.

Why the push to wait?

Research continues to show that early and frequent smartphone and social media use can take a toll on kids’ attention spans, sleep quality, language skills, mental health, and social development. In light of this, the Hong Kong government is also reviewing how screen time is shaping the well-being of the next generation.

Robert Broad, the founder of Look Up Hong Kong, says parents need to lead by example. His advice:

Keep dinner times device-free

Ban gadgets from children’s bedrooms

Mute notifications or even delete social apps from parents’ own phones

Broad’s message is simple but urgent: once digital habits form early, they’re hard to undo — and the impact on a growing child’s mind can be lasting.

What Singapore is doing differently

Across the border, Singapore has taken a more structured approach through its national initiative Grow Well SG, which brings together the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Their latest screen-time guidelines are clear and age-specific:

Under 18 months: no screens except for video chats; background TV discouraged

18 months to six years: less than one hour per day outside of school; no screens during meals or before bed

Seven to 12 years: under two hours daily (not counting schoolwork); use parental controls and discuss online habits openly

Singapore’s plan goes beyond limits — it aims to ensure that screens don’t replace play, movement, social time, or rest.

Right time, right conditions, right mindset

Both initiatives share one commanding message: digital wellbeing is not about prohibiting technology. It’s about presenting it at the right moment, under the right circumstances, with the right attitude, and the right approach. This way, children will grow up connected, but not consumed or obsessed.