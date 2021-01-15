Smart dog collar tells owners what’s in a bark!

- Advertisement -

The world can soon look forward to an Artificial Intelligence-driven smart dog collar by a South Korean startup to strengthen the bond between dogs and pet parents through barks, according to a Jan 12 report from Reuters.

The AI-powered dog collar from Petpuls Lab uses voice recognition technology to let dog owners know if their pup is happy, relaxed, anxious, angry, or sad based on their barks.

Petpuls is the Winner of CES Innovation Award 2021 & Stevie International Business Award 2020.

On its website, the company says, “As the dog’s ‘voice’ data is accumulated, Petpuls’ AI-driven database grows even more accurate, helping you to better understand your dog’s emotions, what triggers them and how to manage its 10-15+ year lifespan.

“We’re building a community of pet lovers, from pet parents to pet professionals. We can all work together to serve our dogs with love and care.”

Basically, the collar can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology. The collar will analyze the barks and it can also measure the dog’s physical activities. Linked to a smartphone application, it allows the owners to download the programme after purchasing the collar.

“This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand,” Andrew Gil, director of global marketing at Petpuls Lab, said to Reuters.

Petpuls Lab says it created this collar by gathering and analyzing different dog barks for three years.

It collected over 10,000 samples from 50 different breeds and used the chorus of barks to develop an algorithm that can sort the emotion behind barks.

“Petpuls uses a proprietary algorithm in combination with a database of more than 10K bark samples from 50 breeds of dogs in four different sizes to detect and determine the five different emotional states of your dog —relaxed, anxious, angry, sad or happy,” the company says.