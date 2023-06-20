SM Tharman holding special photo-taking session with Taman Jurong residents

SINGAPORE — Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who has announced his intention to run for the upcoming 2023 Presidential Election and will be resigning as Jurong GRC member of parliament on Jul 7, will be holding a special photo-taking session with his constituents at the Taman Jurong Community Club on Jun 24.

Named “Taman Jurong Will Never Leave My Heart,” the event is specially curated for residents of the Taman Jurong division in the Jurong GRC, helmed by SM Tharman. There will be two sessions on that day: the first from 9am to 11am and the second from 4pm to 8pm. Additionally, residents will have the opportunity to pen down their messages and well wishes for SM Tharman at a dedicated corner.

Since the event was posted on Taman Jurong Kaki’s Facebook, it has garnered interest from residents. One resident mentioned that it might be their final chance to have their photo taken with SM Tharman as he is highly likely to become the country’s next President.

Another resident, Colin Tang, expressed his disappointment that his elderly mother, a supporter of SM Tharman and his wife, would be unable to attend the event due to mobility issues and a fear of going out. However, the page admin suggested that Colin might want to consider organising a video call during the photo-taking session. This would enable his mother to join and share in the celebration virtually.

There has also been a video widely circulated in the Malay community showing SM Tharman performing an iconic song Getaran Jiwa sung by the late P. Ramlee in the classic film ‘Antara Dua Darjat’ in the 60s. The video was initially shared by Wisma Geylang Serai on their social media during the groundbreaking ceremony of Geylang Serai Cultural Belt.

SM Tharman first entered politics in 2001 when he contested the newly-carved Jurong GRC alongside Lim Boon Heng, Ong Chit Chung, Yu-Foo Yee Shoon, and President Halimah Yacob. The PAP team won 79.75% against the Singapore Democratic Party’s Dr Chee Soon Juan, Chee Siok Chin, Gandhi Ambalam, Mohamed Isa, and Vincent Yeo.

In the 2020 Election, SM Tharman led his team comprising of Shawn Huang, Rahayu Mahzam, Tan Wu Meng, and Xie Yao Quan to a 74.61% win over the Red Dot United team led by Ravi Philemon.

