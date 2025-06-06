Skip the crowds: The world’s most disappointing beaches, and the hidden gems to visit instead

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: If you’re looking forward to some vacay time and are dreaming of the sun, sand, and sea, welcome to The Independent Singapore’s list of which beaches to avoid, and where to head instead to get some much-needed R and R.

We get it. Who among us hasn’t found themselves in the middle of yet another work meeting that could have been an email, daydreaming of the next time they can watch the sun go down over the ocean, cool drink in hand?

But what you don’t want is for your dream destination to turn into a nightmare when the beach you get to is dirty, noisy, overcrowded, and full of long queues.

Fortunately, the software firm Cloudwards published an analysis of TripAdvisor reviews from 200 of the world’s most popular beaches, helping us see past idealised travel brochures so we can sidestep those that fall short of the tropical paradise we dream of.

Beaches to stay away from

Waikiki Beach. Sorry to say this, but give Hawaii’s most iconic beach a skip, at least for this year. On Cloudwards’ complaint index, Waikiki Beach scored an unbelievable 100/100.

The problem isn’t the beach itself, of course. As with most things, it’s the human element. Hawaii’s tourism push has been a little too successful, as evidenced by 67.3 per cent of complaints involving overcrowding. Nearly 10 per cent complained of noise, and 15.9 per cent said it was dirty.

Not-so-fun fact: beaches in the US took up four of the top 10 spots on Cloudwards’ list, including Venice Beach (California), which came in second place with 89.7 points, and Clearwater Beach (Florida), which landed in fourth place with 65.5 points.

Closer to home, Singaporeans may want to avoid Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where overcrowding is also a big complaint. White Beach, in Boracay, Philippines, has quite a reputation for its amazing sunsets and party vibe, but people are finding it too crowded, noisy, and dirty. Similarly, PhraNang Cave Beach in Thailand is in the top 20, and again, the problem is that it gets so full of visitors that you can wave goodbye to the relaxing vacation you dreamt of.

Where should we go instead?

If the sun, sand, and sea are what your little heart longs for and you want to give the crowds, noise, and rubbish a miss (who wouldn’t?), here’s where you can go.

Lang Tengah Island, Malaysia. This hidden gem of an island is often overshadowed by its more popular siblings, Redang and Perhentian Islands. Think secluded shores, powder-soft sand, pristine waters, and for snorkelers and divers out there, magnificent sea life.

Nacpan Beach, Philippines. If you don’t mind going rustic (think homestays instead of resorts), this beach in Palawan is gaining quite the rep for white sands and turquoise waters. Its remoteness is exactly what makes it so relaxing.

Nyang Nyang Beach, Indonesia. Believe it or not, there’s a part of Bali that’s still unspoiled by tourists, in large part due to the steep climb down it takes to get there (and the climb up isn’t for the faint of heart, either). Solitude seekers will get their fill, and adventure lovers will enjoy the abandoned shipwreck on its shores. We call it a win-win. /TISG

