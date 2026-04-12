Six more overstayers caught in Singapore after earlier joint operation

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities have arrested six additional overstayers in a series of follow-up enforcement operations conducted between March 16 and April 6, 2026, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The arrests were linked to an earlier joint operation carried out by ICA and the Ministry of Manpower on March 10, which saw 11 Nepalese nationals taken into custody. The latest group, aged between 24 and 47, were found to have remained in Singapore beyond the validity of their visit passes.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether any individuals or businesses may have harboured or employed the offenders.

Serious penalties for immigration offences

Authorities reiterated that overstaying is treated as a serious offence in Singapore, carrying stiff penalties. Offenders may face up to six months’ imprisonment, a minimum of three strokes of the cane, or a fine of up to S$6,000. In addition, those convicted are deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after serving their sentence or paying their fines.

ICA also emphasised its firm stance against those who facilitate such offences. Individuals who are found guilty of employing or harbouring overstayers can face between six months and two years’ imprisonment, alongside fines of up to S$6,000.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected immigration offenders to ICA as part of their efforts to maintain border security and internal enforcement. The authority added that it remains committed to sustained inland operations to keep the situation under control.

Netizens call for stricter accountability

The enforcement actions have sparked discussion online, with some netizens calling for tougher measures against those who enable such offences. One comment read: “The laws must include employers to be responsible & liable for employing or engaging foreigners without valid employment pass together with valid passports.”

This shows that netizens would want enforcement to go beyond apprehending overstayers to targeting the demand side of illegal employment. The implication is that without holding employers fully accountable, overstaying may continue to be incentivised by job opportunities in the informal economy.

Another comment stated: “Clearly, not a serious enough offence to them.” This suggests a perception that existing penalties may not serve as a strong enough deterrent. Such views show the netizens’ concerns that some offenders may be willing to take the risk, especially if enforcement is seen as sporadic or consequences as manageable.

There were also concerns that the cases uncovered may represent only part of a larger issue. One netizen remarked: “There are many more that are hiding.” This comment shows that some people believe that undetected overstayers may still be present, raising questions about the scale of enforcement required. It also demonstrates the importance of continued operations and public cooperation in identifying offenders.

These reactions illustrate public expectations for firm, consistent and wide-reaching enforcement. It also puts emphasis on how people want to see enforcement that’s not only targetted against overstayers, but also against those who may be facilitating their stay in Singapore.