Six months jail for man who evaded NS for ten years and returned after his business in Hong Kong ran aground

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old who was born in Singapore was sentenced to six months in prison today (28 Apr) after pleading guilty to violating the Enlistment Act by failing to return to Singapore for a decade after his exit permit expired.

The defendant, Vin Lau Jun Sheng, was born in Singapore and later moved to Hong Kong with his father after his parents divorced when he was three years old.

According to CNA, Lau’s mother reminded him of his obligation to return to Singapore to serve in the military and even helped him apply for a visa to postpone his military service. Lau registered to serve in the army in September 2010, but he failed to return to Singapore in August 2010.

It was only in August 2020, when Lau’s business in Hong Kong was closed due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, that he decided to return to Singapore with his wife and children to settle down and allow them to obtain Singaporean citizenship.

He knew that he would have to face imprisonment upon his return to Singapore, but he still chose to make the move.

Lau completed his 14-day home notice upon arrival in Singapore in October 2020 and then reported to the authorities to enlist in the army. He has since completed his service.

Singapore has a mandatory national service policy for all male citizens and permanent residents above 18 years old, with few exceptions. With his sentence, Lau joins 22 others who have been sentenced to jail for evasion of national service since 2017. /TISG

