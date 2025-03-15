SINGAPORE: Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) is set to significantly enhance its e-commerce logistics capabilities with a major S$30 million investment in its Regional e-Commerce Logistics Hub (eComm LogHub). According to the latest Singapore Business Review report, this investment aims to improve parcel-sorting efficiency, supporting the rapid growth of e-commerce across the region.

As part of the upgrade, the facility will install advanced sorting equipment capable of processing up to 300,000 small parcels daily—triple the current capacity of 100,000. This expansion, combined with the broader parcel handling capabilities added during the S$182 million renovation in 2016, will bring the eComm LogHub’s total processing capacity to approximately 400,000 parcels per day.

Strategically located, the eComm LogHub also houses a large warehouse on the second floor, 150 loading bays for simultaneous operations, and an office block, all designed to streamline logistics operations for maximum efficiency.

Simon Israel, Chairman of SingPost’s Board, emphasized the far-reaching impact of this investment, stating, “The investment in capacity building not only enhances operational efficiency but (also) opens up new avenues for growth. By leveraging our infrastructure, SingPost could serve as an industry consolidator, offering partnerships and services to others within the logistics and e-commerce sectors.”

This expansion positions SingPost to better cater to the growing demand for e-commerce deliveries, helping solidify its role as a leader in the regional logistics landscape. With an enhanced infrastructure, SingPost is poised to meet the evolving needs of both local and international businesses.