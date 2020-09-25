Singers Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby boy early next year

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Singer Mandy Moore is going to be a mother. She made an announcement sharing the good news that she is expecting her first child, in the sweetest way.

She uploaded photos of husband Taylor Goldsmith cradling her growing baby bump.

Moore is 36 and Goldsmith is 35.

They are expecting a boy in early 2021. Moore shared about this next chapter of her life three years ago, telling People that she is “definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later!”

It was her character as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us that made wanting children concrete for Moore. Sharing with E! that same year, she said she felt a kinship with her character. “I was most concerned about feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking.”

Three years on, Moore is now expecting.

Moore, who was born in New Hamsphire, is also an actress, songwriter and a voice actress. She rose to fame with her debut single, Candy, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, So Real (1999), received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. The title single from her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You (2000), became her first top 30 song in the United States, peaking at number 24 on the Hot 100. Moore subsequently released the studio albums Mandy Moore (2001), Coverage (2003), Wild Hope (2007), Amanda Leigh (2009) and Silver Landings (2020).

Moore made her feature film debut in 2001, with a minor voice role in the comedy film Dr Dolittle 2, before starring as Lana Thomas in the comedy film The Princess Diaries. She received recognition for her starring role as Jamie Sullivan in the romantic drama film A Walk to Remember (2002), and starred in the films Chasing Liberty (2004), Saved! (2004), Racing Stripes (2005), Because I Said So (2007), License to Wed (2007), Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011), 47 Meters Down (2017), The Darkest Minds (2018), and Midway (2019).

Moore also voiced Princess Rapunzel in the Disney animated fantasy musical comedy film Tangled (2010), the short film Tangled Ever After (2012), the Disney Channel television film, Tangled: Before Ever After (2017), and the series Tangled: The Series (2017–2020).

Goldsmith, who was born in Los Angeles, is a singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer. He is the lead singer of the folk-rock band Dawes. /TISG