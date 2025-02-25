SINGAPORE: Remote work has introduced some unconventional behaviours to the professional world, one of the most notable being the casual approach to dressing for video calls.

What started as a lighthearted joke during the pandemic about dressing only from the waist up has turned into a lasting trend.

According to a recent poll featured in an HRD Asia article, nearly half of Singaporean employees continue to embrace this informal dress code, even as remote work evolves into a permanent fixture for many.

The rise of the “waist-up” dress code

A new survey by Preply reveals that 43% of Singaporean workers still opt for a “waist-up” professional look on video calls. This means they may be dressed in business attire above the waist while lounging in pyjamas or casual clothing below. While 48% of respondents claim to have never participated in this trend, 9% admit they would do so if given the chance. This shift highlights a growing divide between professional expectations and the newfound freedom of remote work.

Notably, different generations approach this change differently. Gen Z employees, typically aged 13 to 28, are the most relaxed, with 57% admitting to dressing casually during virtual meetings. Millennials follow closely with 47%, while Gen X employees (aged 39 to 54) remain more traditional, with 70% maintaining a professional appearance, even in video calls. These generational differences reflect a wider cultural shift in workplace norms as younger workers prioritize comfort and flexibility.

The persistence of video calls in the workplace

Despite the informal dress codes, video calls remain a staple of remote work. A staggering 69% of Singaporeans report using video calls for work-related purposes. The government’s recent mandate supporting flexible work arrangements ensures that this trend will likely endure. As video calls become a routine aspect of professional life, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has weighed in with guidance on how employees should approach these meetings, advising them to “dress for the occasion” and treat video calls like any in-person interaction.

The SBF acknowledges that, while employees may assume only their upper body will be visible, there are times when standing or shifting the camera could lead to unintended exposures. To avoid such embarrassing situations, the organization suggests maintaining the same level of professionalism as one would during a face-to-face meeting.

The etiquette of video calls: More than just appearance

While dressing appropriately is important, video call etiquette extends beyond attire. A surprising 24% of Singaporeans reportedly opt to turn off their cameras when they feel that their attire or surroundings are inappropriate. Additionally, 33% turn off their cameras when attending to off-screen distractions, like a family member or a delivery.

However, experts advise keeping cameras on during video calls is vital for effective communication. Studies show that not engaging visually during virtual meetings can be seen as disrespectful, with research indicating that 55% of communication is non-verbal. According to communication experts, turning off the camera is akin to attending an in-person meeting with a bag over your head—it creates a barrier to meaningful interaction.

Beyond camera etiquette, the SBF emphasizes key tips for successful video calls: scheduling meetings wisely, testing technology beforehand, muting the microphone when not speaking, maintaining eye contact with the camera, and ensuring the setting is appropriate, including lighting and background.

As remote work reshapes the professional landscape, employees must balance comfort with professionalism. Whether dressing for success or embracing the “waist-up” approach, mastering video call etiquette will be essential to maintaining meaningful connections and upholding workplace standards.