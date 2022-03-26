singapore’s-very-own-“james-bond”,-fbi-trained-cpib-officer-draws-accolades-online

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Embassy Singapore reported in its Facebook that a Singaporean, Robin Lee, had graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy. The FBI National Academy is a program of the FBI Academy for active U.S. law enforcement personnel and also for international law enforcement personnel who seek to enhance their credentials in their field and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and also cooperation worldwide. The FBI National Academy is held four times a year, when up to 250 candidates go through a 10-week course.

In highlighting Lee’s graduation from the Academy, U.S. Embassy Singapore said: “Robin works at the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Singapore’s sole agency that investigates corruption offenses and the world’s oldest anti-corruption agency. He was nominated due to his experience and strong leadership potential to participate in a 10-week professional course to learn more about intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science with U.S. and international law enforcement managers.

“The United States through the FBI National Academy works with partners to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad raising the law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.”

Many people who responded to the U.S.Embassy Singapore’s post, congratulated Lee for his graduation from the FBI National Academy. Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared is achievement on her Facebook. Although they share the same surname, it is highly unlikely that the two Lees are related.

One Facebook user however, claimed that Lee is his brother. Facebook user Louis Lee Eng Kai said: “WOW SO PROUD OF MY BRO – *Yes legit my real blood bro.” To questions from his Facebook friend is his brother is a secret agent, Louis replied that it is “no longer a secret…anymore”. Another Facebook friend of Louis said Robin is the “next James Bond”.

The CPIB has good relations with and continues to work closely with our foreign counterparts in the investigation of corruption offences through operational channels and mutual legal assistance arrangements. CPIB regularly cooperates with anti-corruption agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

