// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 9, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ Shadow_of_light (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Singapore’s overall salary growth forecast lower than average growth across Southeast Asia

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore companies are expected to raise salaries by an average of 4.3% next year, the same rate as the actual increase this year, according to a new survey by international consulting firm Aon.

The Salary Increase and Turnover Survey, which covered more than 700 companies across six Southeast Asian countries, found that the life sciences and medical device industries in Singapore are projected to see the highest salary growth, with an average increase of 4.6%.

Despite this, Singapore’s overall salary growth forecast remains the lowest among the six countries surveyed.

Vietnam led the region with a projected salary increase of 7.1%, followed by Indonesia at 5.9%. Across Southeast Asia, the average salary growth is expected to come in at 5.3%.

The survey also pointed to rising staff turnover, with Singapore’s rate at 19.3% — above the regional average and second only to the Philippines, which recorded the highest at 20%.

Aon noted that around 40% of companies in the region are finding it difficult to hire or retain employees, while about 60% are grappling with skills shortages.

See also  MPs concerned with need for homeowners to exercise 'reasonable diligence’ in checking whether tenants operate pop-up brothels

Jobs most in demand include roles in sales, information technology, and artificial intelligence, perhaps pointing to a wider push by companies to strengthen digital capabilities and improve risk management.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //