SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Net Employment Outlook (NEO) rose 2 points from the previous quarter to +27% for Q2 2025, marking a 3-point increase from the same period in 2024, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. Despite global economic concerns, this places Singapore among the stronger labour markets worldwide, surpassing the global NEO of +25%.

Singapore Business Review reported that business expansion is driving much of this hiring activity, with 41% of employers recruiting to expand. The Healthcare & Life Sciences sector recorded the strongest demand with a 49% NEO, rising 9 points from Q1 2025 and 13 points from a year earlier.

The Transport, Logistics & Automotive sector saw a 31-point drop from the previous quarter but still reported a 21-point increase compared to last year. Information Technology (27%) and Financials & Real Estate (29%) maintained steady hiring trends.

Some industries, however, faced slower hiring trends. Energy & Utilities reported an 8% NEO, while Consumer Goods & Services stood at 18%, both reflecting declines from the previous year.

Companies are also hiring to meet the demand for specialised skills and tech expertise. Around 33% are recruiting for tech-related roles, 32% are filling vacant positions, and 31% are adjusting to changing service needs.

The Transport, Logistics & Automotive sector leads in job creation efforts, with 56% of employers recruiting due to technological advancements. Financials & Real Estate followed at 35%.

While hiring remains steady, some employers expect job cuts due to economic challenges (39%), restructuring (36%), and automation (31%).

Larger firms with 1,000 to 4,999 employees showed the strongest hiring plans at 40%, while smaller businesses with fewer than 10 employees reported a weaker outlook at 29%. /TISG

