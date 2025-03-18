Singapore News

Singapore’s exports surge 7.6% in February, bouncing back from January slump

ByGemma Iso

March 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key exports saw a notable rebound in February, recovering from the slowdown experienced during the Chinese New Year (CNY) period in January. According to data released by Enterprise Singapore on March 17 featured in The Star, non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 7.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) in February, reversing the 2.1% contraction recorded in January.

While the February increase was positive, it fell slightly short of economists’ expectations. A Reuters poll had forecasted an 8.3% growth. However, Enterprise Singapore highlighted that when accounting for the differing timings of the Chinese New Year across the months, NODX showed a more modest 2.3% increase in aggregate for January and February.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, February’s NODX rose by 4.5%, marking a recovery after a revised 3.3% dip in January.

The February performance was driven by strong growth in electronics exports, which rose by 6.9% y-o-y. This was a continuation of the 9.5% growth seen in January. Key drivers included robust demand for disc media products, integrated circuits, and personal computers.

Meanwhile, non-electronic exports surged by 7.8% y-o-y in February, a significant turnaround from the 4.8% decline in January. Notably, non-monetary gold saw a remarkable 106.9% increase, reflecting heightened safe-haven demand amid ongoing global uncertainties. Measuring instruments grew by 23.1%, and other specialty chemicals rose by 37.5%.

See also  OCBC: Singapore’s NODX on track to see worst performance since 2001

Non-monetary gold, which includes gold in forms such as coins, bars, and powder (distinct from the monetary gold traded by central banks), plays a critical role in the semiconductor industry, used in thin bonding wires and coatings for chips.

The recovery in NODX was geographically mixed. Exports to the United States surged by 21.5% in February, following a strong 27.8% rise in January. This growth was driven by shipments of non-monetary gold, food preparations, and medical apparatus. Exports to Taiwan also jumped by 77.9%, building on a 48.3% increase in January, thanks to demand for specialized machinery and chemicals.

Exports to the European Union increased by 16.7%, recovering from a 7.3% dip in January, with pharmaceuticals and measuring instruments leading the charge. However, shipments to China, Hong Kong, and Indonesia showed a decline. Exports to China fell by 27.4%, although this was a marked improvement from the 48.5% drop in January.

Overall, Singapore’s total trade grew by 4.6% in February, following a revised 6.6% growth in January. Looking ahead, Enterprise Singapore has forecast NODX to grow by 1% to 3% this year, after a modest 0.2% expansion in 2024. This recovery offers optimism for the city-state’s export-driven economy, despite the challenges posed by global uncertainties and shifts in trading patterns.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore MPA revolutionises maritime industry with groundbreaking technology

March 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Standard Chartered enhances MyWay savings account with scam protection and higher interest rates

March 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Despite sky-high costs, Singapore outwits neighbours with bold visitor strategy

March 18, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Malaysia

Malaysia’s Penang LRT and Johor RTS Link to help ease traffic, but bus networks may hold the key

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Featured News In the Hood Malaysia

Kindness Lift: Malaysians step up—literally—to carry a man with wheelchair up KTM stairs

March 18, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Lifestyle

Should workplace smoking affect career choices? Young engineer struggles with work culture

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
In the Hood Lifestyle

‘Help! I have a master’s degree from London and still can’t find a job in Singapore,’ Redditor seeks guidance on job search

March 18, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.