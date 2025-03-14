Business

Singapore’s BZU BZU expands to Vietnam with new showroom and office

ByMary Alavanza

March 14, 2025
Bzu Bzu Vietnam Showroom

SINGAPORE: Singapore family care brand BZU BZU has announced the launch of its first representative office and showroom in Vietnam as part of its global expansion strategy, bringing safe, natural, and effective care products for babies and children.

The brand name was inspired by the French word “Bisous”, meaning “loving kisses.” It has already established itself in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, China, and the Middle East.

BZU BZU products undergo rigorous testing and strict dosing control by global inspection organisation SGS Switzerland to ensure they are safe and gentle for newborns and sensitive skin.

CEO Raphael Jiang said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our partners, distributors, and retailers who have been instrumental in our success. This showroom is a testament to our commitment to bringing high-quality, safe, and effective products to Vietnamese families.”

He added, “Our goal is to become the leading family care brand in Vietnam and a trusted companion for every family. We aim to be an essential part of daily life, supporting parents on their journey of caring and loving their children with safe, high-quality products that enhance the quality of life for every Vietnamese home.”

BZU BZU’s products are available at major retailers in Vietnam, including KidsPlaza, MEDICARE, and AEON Mall, as well as in many mother and baby stores. They are also used in hospitals, maternity and baby spas, and care centres for mothers and infants. /TISG

