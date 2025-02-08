SINGAPORE: In a groundbreaking advancement, the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has launched a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to detect pre-dementia, also known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), in just 15 minutes.

According to Vietnam Plus, MCI affects up to 12.5% of Singapore’s population, making it a significant health concern. However, diagnosing this condition can often be costly and time-intensive, limiting access to timely care. The newly introduced screening tool, ReCognAIze, aims to change that by offering an efficient and affordable solution to early detection.

ReCognAIze relies on four specially designed neuroscientific games to evaluate key cognitive functions, such as executive function and working memory. Users are tasked with activities that challenge their memory and decision-making skills, including recalling items from a grocery list and selecting the correct combination of notes and coins to make a payment. These games are powered by a proprietary AI algorithm, which processes the data to assess cognitive health.

Early clinical trials have shown promising results, with ReCognAIze achieving nearly 90% accuracy in detecting mild cognitive impairment. The tool, which can be easily accessed via a tablet app, is a breakthrough in simplifying the diagnostic process for both patients and healthcare providers.

Developed by a team led by Associate Professor Nagaendran Kandiah, director of the Dementia Research Centre Singapore (DRCS) at LKCMedicine, ReCognAIze brings new hope for early intervention. According to Prof. Kandiah, detecting MCI early can empower individuals to make necessary lifestyle changes, potentially delaying or even reversing the onset of dementia.

Dementia, a term that encompasses neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, leads to a decline in cognitive abilities and is becoming an increasingly urgent issue. In 2021, there were an estimated 86,000 individuals living with dementia in Singapore, and this number is expected to soar to over 150,000 by 2030 as the nation’s population continues to age.

With ReCognAIze, Singapore is taking a major step towards addressing this growing challenge, offering a faster, more accessible way to detect pre-dementia and potentially improve the quality of life for many.