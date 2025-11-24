// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 24, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Tourists at the Merlion Fountain, Singapore
Photo: Depositphotos/joyfull
TravelAsia
1 min.Read

Singaporeans share mixed reactions as Singapore tourism rises after Japan trip cancellations spike amid Japan-China diplomatic spat

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans shared mixed reactions as some Chinese travellers redirected their holidays to the little red dot, following data from China Trading Desk.

The data shows about 30% of 1.44 million trips to Japan planned through the end of December were cancelled by Chinese citizens amid a worsening diplomatic spat between the two neighbours.

Of these, about 70% were near-term departures that were cancelled or delayed, with no new bookings yet, which could cut at least US$500 million (S$652 million) in spending from Japan, and up to US$1.2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing China Trading Desk founder and CEO Subramania Bhatt

While Japan faced a sharp drop in visitors, Singapore, along with South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, has seen a rise in new bookings over the past week. 

Some Singaporeans hailed it as the “best time to head to Japan,” while others groaned at the thought of Chinese visitors flocking in: “Fwah lao eh, Singapore so small, cannot take it la.”

See also  Chinese Olympians claim their gold medals from Tokyo Olympics' peeling'

Meanwhile, another remarked, “Japan will definitely feel this unfortunately.”

The trip cancellations came after China told its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan, following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a hypothetical attack on Taiwan. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s F1 race boosted tourism and spending in APAC

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //