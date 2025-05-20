Singaporeans say they’re pretty happy living in the Lion City, but it might depend on whom you ask

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After Singapore was ranked the third-happiest city in the world for 2025, a local Reddit user asked, “Singaporeans, are you happy?”

Over the weekend, it was reported by CNA that according to the Happy City Index by the Institute for the Quality of Life, Singapore scored 979 points after the index evaluated 82 indicators across six key areas: citizens, governance, environment, economy, health, and mobility. The index says these categories “directly influence” how happy residents feel in their cities.

On r/askSingapore on Tuesday morning (May 20). U/Actual_Eye6716 posted their thoughts on the matter, saying that “I try to look for the silver lining”. When she had a corporate job, she “desperately” wanted a break, but now that she’s unemployed and at home with a newborn, she’s “desperate” for a job.

“The lesson for me here is being present and content with my life,” she added.

By and large, many Reddit users who responded to her said they were pretty happy.

“It took me living overseas for many years to appreciate Singapore, and as I get older, I realise there are a lot of things that our country has really nailed down right for peace, stability, and security for the population. I’m glad I can complain about how boring Singapore is, instead of living in fear overseas,” one wrote.

“… yes. I have so much to be grateful for, and life is pretty great and beautiful 🙂 despite all my struggles, my life could be way worse lol,” another chimed in.

“Ohh yes, I am, earning ($S3,500) after CPF (Central Provident Fund), which is enough for a single male, got a two-room resale to myself, gaming and doom scrolling videos after work with nothing to worry about,” commented one.

Another opined, “Mmmm.. we’re not at war, no regional tension in the air. Our people are not hungry. Neighbourhoods are safe. Political disagreements are not violent. Wages for the middle class is… not terrible. University admission rates are increasing. More MRT lines. Things to look forward to, like RTS, T5, and some rejuvenation here and there. Ok la. Even though my bak chor mee just increased price by 50 cents again, but.. ok la.”

Interestingly, a take from former GIC chief economist Lam Keong Yeoh, which has received some traction on Facebook, is a little different.

Mr Lam wrote, “Global city or country ‘happiness’ reports that rank Singapore anywhere in the top 10 to 20 are usually either based on statistical criteria like life expectancy, government efficiency, or surveys of expats.”

He added that surveys such as the one that the Happy City Index is based on are valid, but he expressed concern that they may not reflect how many people in Singapore feel that way.

“The most authoritative global happiness rankings of lived happiness, e.g., the World Happiness report, give most weight to surveys, e.g., Gallup poll rankings of lifestyle quality. The top 10 to 20 countries in such rankings tend to be social democratic countries with good social protection and open, accountable democratic institutions,” he added. /TISG

