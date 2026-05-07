Singaporeans returning after 10+ years overseas share biggest reverse culture shocks: ‘MRT used to be empty at 3pm, now it’s always crowded’

SINGAPORE: Returning home after spending years overseas might sound like a dream, but it can also come with an unexpected adjustment period.

Things that once felt completely normal may suddenly feel unfamiliar or confusing, and some people may even struggle emotionally while trying to settle back in.

This experience is commonly known as “reverse culture shock.”

In a recent discussion on Reddit, Singaporeans who came back after living abroad for over a decade shared the things that completely caught them off guard.

MRT stations

A common struggle was getting used to the MRT again. Many shared that they were overwhelmed not just by how crowded the trains have become but also by how much the network has expanded.

One individual who left in 1992 and only returned two years ago said, “Where did all these people come from? MRT used to be empty at 3 p.m. Now it is always crowded.”

They also pointed out how confusing the newer lines can be. “There’s so many new MRT lines, and a circle line that’s not a circle? Wtf? It’s a crescent line. I made the mistake of thinking it was a circle line and got stuck at an awkward station.”

Another person wrote, “The MRT lines… It’s fantastic, but bloody confusing.”

Someone who had been away for a decade added, “I have lost track of all the new MRT lines!”

Cashless payments

Others were struck by how quickly Singapore shifted towards cashless payments.

One commenter said, “I was shocked at how quickly SG has adopted cashless payments, and I needed to learn what PayNow was.”

Another agreed, writing, “OMG me too, regarding the cashless payment options. I’ve been back for ~5 months (albeit with a lot of interspersed business travel), but I still freeze for a second as I try to work out the difference between PayNow, PayLah and PayWave.”

A third recalled, “I was at the neighbourhood coffee shop last year, and everyone in front of me in the line was scanning a QR code to pay, while I was nervously standing there with a S$10 bill and hoping they would accept cash (used to be that such stores would only accept cash or perhaps even NETS).”

New dining spots and malls

The food scene and city landscape also took some individuals by surprise.

One user wrote, “Was in Sydney for 10 years and returned after Covid borders were opened. Was shocked to see many mala and Chinese eateries.”

Another commented, “Donki is everywhere. Ma la pot is in every food court. Meanwhile, it’s harder to find my childhood favourite foods like hokkien mee, satay, etc.”

A third said, “Why are there so many shopping malls? One at each corner and every MRT station.”

Social behaviour

A few added that they had forgotten just how “entitled” some people in the country can be.

One wrote, “10+ years, completely forgot how entitled and rushing Singaporeans are. Every Singaporean I encounter always talks about how terrible Singapore is without even experiencing living overseas. At least we have CPF “cashless” housing. And every Singaporean has this angry face like I’ve offended them. Never really recovered from the reverse culture shock.”

Another pointed out a difference in social manners, especially in how men treat women.

“I realised there’s a noticeable difference in terms of how men treat women in Singapore versus other countries. In the western country in which I had lived, men would hold doors open, let women walk first, etc. Just seemed like a regular and ingrained behaviour. Over here in Singapore, I open doors for men instead.”

Chinatown is not the same

Some felt that familiar neighbourhoods have changed quite a fair bit.

One person said Chinatown no longer resembles the place they remembered from their younger years.

They added, “I know some Singaporeans don’t like to visit Chinatown because it is always so touristy, but the old charm of Chinatown is no longer around.”

“It is really a ‘China’ town now with a lot of Chinese restaurants and shops, F&B, and other retail stores. It is quite sad. Take a walk at Bugis too; the BBQ/hotpot streets have now become China food streets too. Try to visit Haji Lane. The old Haji Lane area used to have local charm, but now it is all a franchise.”

Conservative culture

One individual shared that the biggest adjustment was getting used to a more conservative social environment again.

They explained that in Europe, “it was normal to be friendly with random strangers, make small talk, greet strangers, etc., but in Singapore, that kind of behaviour is considered weird.”

They continued, “Also in Europe I learned to ignore how others see me—[I didn’t care] about things like public displays of affection, how people would see the way I dress, etc.”

“But in SG wah people spend entire work lunchtimes discussing people who don’t fall in line with the conservative norm. I don’t think I will ever fully return to being a conservative person. I don’t see a problem with being nicer to others while also letting other people mind their own business.”

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