Singaporeans name the luxury experiences they’d gladly pay for again

SINGAPORE: Every person deserves a treat that can always be a conversation starter to anyone they will meet. Many Singaporeans have had at least one splurge in their lives that stood out as the most memorable one of all—it may be in the form of staycations, fine dining experiences, premium services, exclusive events, etc.

However, it is inevitable that some of these experiences may not be worth the time and money. With this, a netizen became curious and asked on Reddit: “What’s the most luxurious thing you’ve tried in Singapore that felt truly worth the money?”

Others shared their experiences. For some, it is staying in grand hotels and being able to ride luxury cars.

“Staycation at Four Seasons during Covid travel restrictions – the beds were so damn comfortable I’ve not slept the same since lol. Service was also top notch but the beds…Oh and getting a car like Noah, Sienta or Stepwagon when taking Grab,” a netizen claimed.

A netizen shared that it is when he experienced Singapore cuisines through a fine-dining experience, declaring that the food scene in the country is competent, even though it is expensive.

Another netizen added that is when he is capable of having personal training inside a personal training gym. “No need to think about a workout routine, or whether the gym is too crowded and has no space. The gym manages the no. of pax, trainer sets things up for you with all the necessary equipment, your job is to just show up and push through the workout,” the netizens said.

Moreover, many of the netizens claimed that the luxuries in life are the most simple things being taken for granted, such as keeping the air conditioning on, having a part-time cleaner, having a car when you have kids, purchasing a dehumidifier and dryer, and being able to have regular self-care such as a good haircut and massage.

“I have come to the conclusion that the most luxurious thing is a friend or a family member spending time cooking a home-cooked meal for me. I just show up and eat, have fun conversations, gossip, or talk about other nonsense. This cannot be bought. Everything else that can be bought by money is not really luxury. It’s just consumption and/or a brag,” a comment concluded.

This discussion showed that luxury is not always about price tags or grand gestures—it can be the most worthwhile experiences that offer comfort, convenience, and memorable experiences that make people appreciate life a little more.