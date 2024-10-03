Featured News Home News

Singaporeans expect China’s influence in Asia to surpass the United States: IPS Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has revealed that nearly 60% of Singaporeans believe China’s influence in Asia will overtake that of the United States within the next decade. The findings are part of the Asian Democracy Survey, which polled around 1,000 Singaporeans between September and November last year.

The survey sheds light on shifting perspectives in Singapore regarding global superpower dynamics. While the results indicate a growing expectation of China’s dominance in the region, they also suggest a nuanced view of the two countries’ roles in shaping Asia’s future.

Nearly half of those surveyed already consider China to be the most influential country in Asia. Looking ahead, 59% of respondents believe that China will solidify its position as the leading power in the region over the next ten years, eclipsing the influence of the United States.

The report also highlights differing views on the overall global impact of these superpowers. When asked about the positive influence of China and the United States on the world, 3.6% of Singaporean respondents saw China’s global role in a favorable light, compared to 2.3% who felt similarly about the United States.

Additionally, 23% of Singaporeans believe China has a substantial influence on Singapore, compared to only 17% who think the same about the United States.

Despite these differences, the report indicates that most Singaporeans maintain a neutral stance between the two powers. In contrast to Singaporean sentiments, respondents in Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines were more inclined to favor the United States.

