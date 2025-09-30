// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
1 min.Read

Singaporeans exempt from hefty US$100,000 H-1B visa fee that has sparked global outcry

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose a US$100,000 (S$128,986) one-time fee on new H-1B visa applicants has triggered widespread shock across the globe. The measure, signed into effect through an executive order on Sep 19, is aimed at curbing what Trump described as “systematic abuse” of the visa programme, which he claimed has harmed the US economy and national security.

The announcement has been met with concern in many countries that rely on the H-1B visa to send highly skilled workers to the United States. The visa allows American companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised fields such as engineering, science and computer programming.

In Singapore, however, the U.S. Embassy has stepped in to provide clarification. In a post on its official Facebook page on Monday (Sep 29), the embassy confirmed that Singaporean citizens applying under the H-1B1 visa scheme will not be affected by the hefty new fee.

The announcement only applies to the H-1B visa, not the H-1B1 visa, the embassy stated, adding that there are no changes to the application process for Singaporeans.

The H-1B1 visa is a separate category created under the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement. Unlike the H-1B visa, it is a one-year, non-immigrant visa that does not grant permanent residency. Applicants must demonstrate that they have no intention of immigrating to the United States. The visa is intended for professionals working in fields such as engineering, medicine and biotechnology.

While many countries grapple with the implications of Trump’s unprecedented move, Singaporeans who plan to work in the U.S. under the H-1B1 scheme can continue their applications as usual, without facing the newly imposed “sky-high” fee.

Singapore Politics

