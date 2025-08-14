Singaporeans bag massive python spotted at Teck Whye coffeeshop but ACRES urges public to avoid handling wildlife

SINGAPORE: Diners at a coffee shop in Block 145, Teck Whye Road, were left stunned Wednesday afternoon (Aug 13) when a giant python appeared on the premises.

According to footage circulating on social media, the snake was first spotted on the roof of the coffee shop before tumbling to the ground, sparking shouts and commotion among patrons. The reptile slithered into a corner as several residents scrambled to intervene.

One man was seen using a broom to try to nudge the python away, pressing it down at one point. The animal, however, broke free and another man stepped in, using a chair to pin the python before pulling a small white sack over its head.

With the help of three other men, he managed to carry the writhing snake out of the coffee shop and secure it in a larger sack. Throughout the dramatic scene, onlookers gathered around, some shouting advice, others filming the incident on their phones.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) later confirmed that its wildlife rescue team had received a call about the reticulated python but said the animal was captured by members of the public before help arrived.

ACRES expressed concern over the incident, saying the methods used could have injured the python, which is a protected species in Singapore, and posed serious risks to the people involved.

“We regret that some members of the public took matters into their own hands before our team reached the scene,” an ACRES spokesperson told the press, “The approach used was inappropriate and may have caused harm to the animal. Such actions also put individuals at risk of severe injury.”

The spokesperson reminded the public to contact ACRES’ 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782 if they encounter wild animals in distress.

“Our professionally trained team is equipped to handle such situations in a safe and humane manner,” the spokesperson added.