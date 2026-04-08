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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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In the House
2 min.Read

Singaporeans ask if airconditioning will be turned off in Parliament as suggestions for saving fuel are brought up

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: After Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong suggested measures that Singaporeans can take in order to save energy amid the current global fuel crisis, some online commenters have asked if Parliamentarians will be the first to set an example.

In his April 7 ministerial statement on the impact of the Middle East conflict on Singapore, he urged Singaporeans to use fans and take public transport as part of the effort to deal with the crisis.

DPM Gan is Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry and is the advisor to the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, which was formed to coordinate a national response to the crisis. 

“All of us — Government, businesses and households — will need to do our part,” he said, adding that households could “adopt simple measures such as using fans instead of air-conditioning, and taking public transport instead of driving.”

He also characterised the energy crisis as “such a severe choking-off of supply” and “unprecedented,” adding that it’s “the worst disruption since the 1973 oil embargo.”

DPM Gan added that the higher living costs will be felt more by low-income families, for whom a larger part of their budget goes toward their everyday needs.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, meanwhile, who chairs the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, sounded a somewhat more reassuring note, saying that the steps taken by Singapore since the crisis began have helped the country to stay relatively stable.

However, he added that “if the supply disruptions increase, and if more suppliers are unable to supply fuel or gas, then potential disruptions to our domestic energy and electricity supply cannot be ruled out.”

What Singaporeans are saying

A Reddit user had some advice for public officials, writing, “Want to gain credibility with the electorate? Have ministers take public transport very regularly during peak hours (and not just selected occasions with photo-ops).

One, this shows you’re practising what you preach.

Two, having an actual feel of our public transit system is indeed as good as claimed. If not, then probably such experience will jolt them to push for further improvements.”

And while many online accepted the ministers’ messaging regarding the gravity of the situation, some wondered if they would lead by example and if the Members of Parliament would be the first to follow DPM Gan’s suggestions. 

“So how many ministers and MPs are going to walk the talk?” a netizen asked.

“Will air conditioning be turned off in Parliament?” asked one.

“Parliament use fans first, then I use,” a local Reddit user wrote. 

“All gov’t buildings should start using fans,” another chimed in. 

To this, a commenter replied, “If the government buildings all use fans, I will consider.” /TISG

Read also: Singapore braces for ‘hard times ahead’ as PM Wong warns of fallout from Iran war

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