// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 29, 2025
32.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Crowded crossroad, business Singapore downtown
Photo: Depositphotos/PantherMediaSeller
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singaporeans are now more open to living together, premarital sex, and same-sex relationships: IPS survey

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have become increasingly open to topics such as cohabitation before marriage, premarital sex, and same-sex relationships, according to a recent survey by the Singapore Institute of Policy Studies (IPS)

Among these, respondents expressed the highest acceptance of same-sex relationships.

The survey, conducted between April and August last year and involving 4,000 local residents, found that roughly half of the respondents opposed same-sex marriage and sexual behaviour. This represents a notable decrease of 23 and 27 percentage points, respectively, compared with a similar survey in 2013.

Close to half of those surveyed said they were comfortable with couples living together before marriage. Fewer felt the same about premarital sex, though close to four in ten said they were open to it.

Views on pregnancy before marriage have also shifted. Opposition dropped by about 15 percentage points compared to the previous survey, while the share of respondents who found it acceptable nearly doubled.

See also  Bedok South murder suspect allegedly confessed to the police, "I killed my daughter"

Some issues, however, remain off-limits for most Singaporeans. Around three in four respondents still said extramarital sex and gambling were unacceptable, describing them as areas where society holds a firm line.

Interestingly, the study found that Muslims and Christians were generally more resistant to such behaviours, while younger Catholics, Hindus, Buddhists and Taoists showed greater acceptance.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore