Singaporeans are now more open to living together, premarital sex, and same-sex relationships: IPS survey

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have become increasingly open to topics such as cohabitation before marriage, premarital sex, and same-sex relationships, according to a recent survey by the Singapore Institute of Policy Studies (IPS)

Among these, respondents expressed the highest acceptance of same-sex relationships.

The survey, conducted between April and August last year and involving 4,000 local residents, found that roughly half of the respondents opposed same-sex marriage and sexual behaviour. This represents a notable decrease of 23 and 27 percentage points, respectively, compared with a similar survey in 2013.

Close to half of those surveyed said they were comfortable with couples living together before marriage. Fewer felt the same about premarital sex, though close to four in ten said they were open to it.

Views on pregnancy before marriage have also shifted. Opposition dropped by about 15 percentage points compared to the previous survey, while the share of respondents who found it acceptable nearly doubled.

Some issues, however, remain off-limits for most Singaporeans. Around three in four respondents still said extramarital sex and gambling were unacceptable, describing them as areas where society holds a firm line.

Interestingly, the study found that Muslims and Christians were generally more resistant to such behaviours, while younger Catholics, Hindus, Buddhists and Taoists showed greater acceptance.