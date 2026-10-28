Singaporean woman says Johor Bahru dental filling left her in ‘unbearable pain’

Aiah Bathan | October 28, 2026 3 m read

Pexel/Abdulrhman Alkady (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: What was supposed to be a treatment turned into a nightmare when a Singaporean woman experienced unbearable pain after getting a tooth filling from a dentist in Johor Bahru. With this, she had to get another filling, which caused her more problems. Case details revealed that the victim is a 40-year-old woman who then wanted to get her teeth cleaned. Since she could not make an appointment at her usual clinic, she went to another branch instead. At that time, she said she only wanted to get her teeth cleaned, believing that there was nothing wrong with them. However, the dentist recommended that she needed to get fillings, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Lianhe Zaobao The woman was shocked when the dentist drilled her tooth without warning, and the process was extremely painful. Furthermore, the hole in her tooth appeared to be very large, which shocked her. She stated that she spent about $120 on the filling, but eventually it became inflamed, causing swelling on the side of her face. Moreover, she needed to take painkillers to ease the pain that the filling was causing.

“This is the first time in my life I have experienced such pain. I sent the photos to customer service, and they pointed out that my dental nerve was exposed and arranged for me to see a senior dentist,” the woman remarked. Two weeks later, she went to another dentist, and they refilled her tooth. Unfortunately, even after the procedure, the woman still experiences sensitivity and a sting when she rinses her mouth with water. She also admitted that she bites her gums when she closes her teeth.

When she contacted the customer service of the dental clinic, she said that their response was slow, and that she regretted her decision to get her teeth filled. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “I also want to tell everyone that it may not be worth it to go all the way to Johor Bahru for dental treatment just to save money,” she claimed.

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