SINGAPORE: Academic qualifications play a significant role in job applications, but are they also relevant in the dating scene? This question emerged recently on the r/sgdatingscene subreddit forum.

One Reddit user admitted that, at first, he didn’t think “this kind of qualification” mattered in love. He figured that personality and shared interests were more important. But as he got older, his views shifted.

Now, he feels that education makes a difference, especially considering long-term compatibility.

He explained that besides how much someone earns, things like “mindset, frequencies, and wavelength” shape how people communicate and connect.

With different education levels, couples might think differently, approach problems uniquely, and even have different communication styles.

Another user echoed this sentiment and said that, based on her personal experience, it does matter.

While in graduate school, she dated a man with a diploma, but they often clashed over finances—she prioritized saving, while he tended to spend freely.

“He seemed very willing to spend and didn’t have much savings,” she wrote.

A third user admitted, “Yes. I don’t date diploma holders because their earning capability will likely be limited and will be a problem with household finances.”

“They are all just pieces of paper; it means nothing in the dating world”

Still, a few users pushed back against this view, arguing that it’s all about compromising and adjusting your habits for your partner.

One user, who holds a diploma, shared that his fiancée has a degree.

“I would say we got some values and morale aligned + adapting to each other. Being in a relationship needs two efforts from both parties. Give and take, ar,” he said.

Another user said that rather than academic qualifications, being well-read or informed about certain topics is more important. “This will give you depth when you discuss topics with your future partner,” he wrote.

He added, “Ultimately, a degree, a master’s, a doctorate are all just pieces of paper that qualify you for higher-end jobs. Means nothing in the dating world.”

Is education an important quality to look for in a partner?

While education certainly offers a glimpse into a person’s character, most experts agree that it doesn’t paint the whole picture.

According to a student, Dominika Sokolewicz, on Medium, a writing platform where various individuals share their insights, a university degree doesn’t necessarily mean someone is “educated” in the fullest sense, as it doesn’t always correlate with wisdom, emotional intelligence, or interpersonal skills.

Therefore, instead of concentrating on their academic background, it’s more important to consider if you and your potential partner are “intellectually compatible.”

Do you share the same values? Can you discuss topics of mutual interest at the same intellectual depth?

Additionally, it’s crucial to understand why someone chooses not to pursue higher education. Did they use that period to acquire skills essential for their career?

Did they opt for self-study or gain practical experience? If so, that might be more important than holding a degree.

Another aspect to think about is their view of your educational achievements. If you choose to be with this person, will they feel threatened? Will they celebrate your achievements?

Are you sure he or she won’t be bitter if you continue advancing your career? Will that person feel intimidated?

Experts recommend that you ask yourself these questions.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)