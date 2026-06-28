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Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Singaporean questions parents’ plan to make helper sleep in bomb shelter: ‘How can I make it more humane?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to share that her parents are planning to have their domestic helper sleep in the household bomb shelter.

Feeling uncomfortable with the idea and believing it was unfair, she asked fellow netizens if there was anything she could do to make the space “at least a little more humane” for the helper.

In a post on the r/asksg subreddit, she explained that her grandmother would soon be moving into their three-room HDB flat. To accommodate the new living arrangement, her parents planned to clear out the bomb shelter, put in a bed, a fan, and some clothing cabinets, and have the helper stay there.

“I think this is really cruel, and I even offered to let my grandmother share my room instead, but my parents are very stubborn,” she wrote.

She added that although the helper seemed fine with the arrangement, she was not sure whether that was because she genuinely did not mind or because she felt she had no choice.

“Helper seems okay but dunno if it’s more like she’s resigned to it,” she said.

Hoping to make the situation a little better, she asked other Singaporeans if they had any ideas for improving the space.

“Is there any way I can make it more.. livable? A friend told me about buying a ventilation fan and sticking it to the hole on top, which seems like a possible idea. Any thoughts will help!! Thank you,” she wrote.

‘You are right, it’s inhumane’

Many Redditors who came across the post were unhappy with the proposed arrangement. Several argued that bomb shelters were never meant to be used as regular bedrooms.

One user wrote, “That’s crazy. Bomb shelters are incredibly hardy and don’t allow airflow like our rooms, the small little vent isn’t enough for comfortable breathing. Imagine having to stay in a room designed for emergency isolation.”

Another commented, “This is unethical and cruel and shame on your parents. The sooner this is outlawed the better.”

A third added, “Ask them put your grandma or you in there lah. If they have a problem with that then they should have a problem with your maid in there. You are right, it’s inhumane.”

A few others, however, shared that bomb shelters are not that bad. One individual said, “I don’t have a helper but I did sleep in my uncle’s condo’s bomb shelter in my first year of work to reduce travel time. It had ventilation via aircon. Quite comfy. There was only a mattress, a small closet and a small foldable table to put my laptop on. My cousin was living in there before I took over.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines, there is no specific rule stating that domestic helpers cannot stay in bomb shelters. However, employers are required to provide suitable accommodation that protects helpers from environmental elements such as sun, rain, and strong winds, while also ensuring there is sufficient ventilation.

As for making a bomb shelter more comfortable, there are limits to what can be done. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) states that household shelters cannot be altered or renovated. This means things like drilling into the walls, painting them, or carrying out other modification works are not allowed.

Read also: Employee says intern’s non-stop complaints and comments are ‘driving them insane’

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