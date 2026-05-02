Singaporean lands job offer after 5 stressful months, shares ‘key takeaways’ for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: Finally landing a job after months of sending applications felt incredibly rewarding for one Singaporean, who went online to share their experience and the lessons they picked up along the way.

In a post on the r/NUS subreddit on Tuesday (Mar 28), they wrote, “Honestly, I am just feeling super blessed and fortunate to secure something before grad. Just wanted to share this because I finally signed an offer today. For a while, it felt like it wasn’t going to happen at all, especially after hearing so many horror stories from friends about being unemployed for an indefinite amount of time.”

They shared that they began job hunting in December 2025 and initially felt “optimistic” because they had a referral and believed finding a role would be easier. However, the company eventually ghosted them. “There was no news at all.”

According to the Singaporean, the experience triggered a great deal of anxiety. “That kicked off a super anxious 5-month grind. If you have ever refreshed your email every day just to see nothing, or if you ever received an interview invitation but have not heard back since, you know the feeling. I am just really glad I managed to pull through.”

Things they learned from the process

Looking back, they said there were a few things that greatly helped them secure a job offer.

One was “being selective, but still consistent.” Instead of sending out applications everywhere, they focused on roles that actually matched their strengths and interests and kept at it steadily.

“I did not spam hundreds of applications. I tried to be quite selective with where I applied, and I made sure the job scope was something that aligned with my strengths and interests.”

They also tracked every application in an Excel sheet.

“I kept an Excel sheet for every single application. It helps so much with the mental clutter. Seeing it laid out helps you realise when a company has likely ghosted you, so you can mentally move on instead of waiting forever. Personal experience told me that there is no exception.”

Moreover, they learned not to be too complacent. This, they wrote, was “the biggest lesson” for them.

“Reaching Round 3 or Round 4 feels like you are almost there, but in this market, it does not mean anything until the contract is signed. I had two that went all the way to Round 3 and Round 4 and still ended up with no news. Keep searching and applying until that offer is concrete. Never stop just because a final interview went well.”

How they prepared for interviews

When it came to interviews, they kept their approach straightforward. Read the job description properly, think about how your past experience connects to the role, and be ready to talk about it in a clear, honest way.

“Figure out how to demonstrate your strengths via personal experience, like internships or schoolwork,” they said. “Do not overprepare the interview. You can align the job description with your strengths, but overpreparing will eat into your confidence.”

They also discouraged relying heavily on scripted responses or AI-generated answers. They said interviews are like “presentations,” and if you forget a memorised line, it can make you anxious and affect your performance.

They encouraged candidates to speak more naturally and just have at least one thoughtful question ready to ask during the interview.

At the end of their post, they shared a message for job seekers:

“To those who already got your offers, huge congrats. But to those who are still in the trenches and seeking, please, please, please do not give up. I know it is soul-crushing when the No News pile keeps growing, but it really only takes one Yes to change the whole map. I am rooting for you all. Happy to answer any questions if you are curious about specific stages!”

Read also: Singaporeans share the ‘final straw’ that made them quit their job without a backup plan