Singaporean has a ‘spooky unexplained encounter’ seeks help to ease their mind

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user who was disturbed over a creepy incident sought help from others on the platform after something happened recently that they couldn’t shake off. They asked if anyone else had ever experienced it, or if they could help explain what happened.

In a Monday morning (Aug 18) post on r/askSingapore, u/DoraDaDestroyerxxx wrote that they had been chatting with a female friend at a carpark when she “suddenly flinched and lay back like she was startled.”

When they asked her what was up, she said she had seen a man standing right in front of her, who then suddenly disappeared.

“She usually teases me with ‘eh ghost!’ jokes just to scare me, but this time I could tell she wasn’t lying. The fear in her face was real. My hair stood on end instantly,” the post author added.

Other incidents from that night disturbed the post author as well, including a cat acting strangely when the cats in the area are usually very friendly.

“At first I brushed it off, joking, ‘maybe it’s because the 7th month just started,’ but later I realised… it hasn’t even started yet,” they added.

However, what was most unsettling was that when her friend got home at 3:00 a.m., her mother was asleep in her friend’s room instead of her own. Her friend then turned the lights on as if to signal to her mother that it was time to return to her own bedroom, and went to wait in the kitchen.

“But when she came back a while later, the lights were already off. Her mom hadn’t come out — and instead, she said she could hear her mom softly praying inside.

I don’t know what was happening last night, but something about it all just feels wrong,” the post author added.

While some commenters asked why the post author’s friend did not simply talk to her mother the next day, others also seemed genuinely creeped out by the post author’s experience.

“We Malays have a belief that if you keep on going back at a certain time constantly in the wee morning hours (3 a.m., for example), those things (if you don’t get the hint) would take notice and will follow you back home.

Another belief that I know of (and I do believe in this one) if you did happen to see/ experience them outside, do not go home straight. Instead, linger around somewhere first till you feel ok, then go back home if you do not want them to follow you all the way to your home. Hang around those 24-hour coffee shops or loiter/ stay at your HDB/neighbourhood areas for a while,” wrote one commenter.

“Don’t need to be the 7th month for ghosts to appear. It’s a common misconception. The festival is primarily a time for honouring ancestors and appeasing wandering spirits with offerings, not a literal opening of hell. If you didn’t see anything, count your blessings,” added another.

Some Reddit users, however, said they thought the post author’s friend was just messing with them to give them a good scare. /TISG

