Thailand | 2 m read

Singaporean father chooses Thailand over Singapore despite lower salaries and fewer opportunities: ‘I’d do it again’

Anna Maria Romero | September 24, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Whenever a Singaporean man who has been living in Thailand for over a decade is asked whether he would go back to the city-state to live, his answer has always been a full-throated “no.” Recently, Alden Lee (@ahdhlee_) took to Instagram to explain why. Acknowledging that things have changed, he added that what he has appreciated in Thailand is great value for money, the friendliness of the culture, and the number of places to explore. “But that’s just the day-to-day comfort,” he added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

When people tell him that he would receive a higher salary in Singapore, as well as have more opportunities, and add that it would be better for Mr Lee’s children by way of education, career path, and quality of life in general, he disagrees. He explained that his children are “living a really good life” in a gated community and studying at an international school is available to them. Furthermore, they get to play outdoors every day because of neighbourhood friends and a large garden instead of being glued to screens. This is the kind of childhood Mr Lee had as well, reminiscing that when he was young, he used to play outside until the sun went down and the street lamps were lit. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“And that’s the life my kids are living right now. If this [were] in Singapore, no, it wouldn’t happen,” he added. As for opportunities, he said that while the minimum wage is low and starting pay is under S$1,000, there are still many ways to earn a living in Thailand. Mr Lee ended his video by saying he did not move to Thailand to make more money.

“I moved here for the life, for the comfort. And 10 years in, I think I will still make the same choice again.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Some commenters agreed with Mr Lee, while others did not.

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An Instagram user from Thailand wrote, “I’m Thai, and I’ve lived in SG for 7 years. I love Singapore, but it’s becoming all buildings, condos and malls. A real concrete jungle. So many familiar places are disappearing, and it feels like money & survival come first.” Another, however, pointed out, “You’re living in an expat bubble in Thailand, by your own admission. That’s why it feels like it’s better value. You’re not living like a local. You need to compare this with a cushy expat life in Singapore.” /TISG Read also: Singaporean who moved to Thailand says his expenditure dropped by 70%: ‘I'm enjoying life’