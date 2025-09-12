Singaporean debt collector suspected of brutal assault on personal driver in JB

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean man working as a debt collector is suspected of brutally assaulting his personal driver in Johor Bahru last weekend, striking him on the head with a glass before stabbing him in the eye with the broken shards. The attack left the victim with severe injuries.

According to the New Straits Times, the incident took place last Saturday (Sept 6) night at an entertainment venue in Sentosa Plaza, Dafeng Garden. The 21-year-old victim lodged a police report the following day (Sept 7).

China Press reported that images circulating online showed the victim receiving treatment at a Johor Bahru hospital. He appeared with stitches on his head, a bloodshot left eye, and extensive bruises and scars across his body and hands. The police later confirmed that he had suffered injuries to his head, eyes, and hands.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been hired as a personal driver by the suspect. He had driven him from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru and later accompanied him to the entertainment venue where the attack occurred.

During the outing, the suspect’s friend accused the driver of stealing e-cigarettes and instructed him to search under a table. When the driver squatted down, the suspect allegedly struck him on the head with a glass, then continued stabbing his eyes and body with the broken shards.

The victim later told his family that the suspect had also issued verbal threats, including threats to kill him and his family.

The New Straits Times also reported that the suspect was active on social media and appeared to be an influencer.

The suspect fled the scene following the assault, and his current whereabouts remain unknown. Attempts to contact the debt collection agency linked to him were unsuccessful, with calls disconnected immediately.

In a statement, Johor Bahru South District Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing under Section 326 of the Penal Code (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and Section 394 (robbery causing hurt). Investigations are ongoing.