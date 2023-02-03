Singaporean asks for advice on cockatiel, allegedly flew into their house

SINGAPORE — In today’s rare animal sighting news, a cockatiel, as many have identified it, made its way to an online news forum after a netizen shared its photo with others in the group. “Hi guys, what kind of bird is this?” the post read.

“(It) flew into my house and (hasn’t) left since noon. Not really sure how to deal with birds, please give advice! (It) puffs up when I try to go near and give it water.”

A handful of other netizens took to the comments section of the post to share tips on how to care for the bird and help find its owner. Many suggested posting a photo of the bird in specific online groups for pet birds.

“That’s a cockatiel,” said one. “Definitely not a wild bird, that’s someone’s lost pet. Please secure it.”

Another wrote, “Thanks for trying your best to look after him. You might still wanna post online to try to inform the owner that he was spotted in your area but flew off before you were able to secure him… I actually lost a cockatiel recently too. This handsome boy isn’t mine (plumage slightly different) but as a bird owner, I know it would reassure me if someone could show me that my boy (was) still around somewhere. Maybe providing the rough location can help the owners track him down too.”

However, the writer ended up sharing an update in the comments, saying that the bird had sadly flown away. “Noticed a handful of people claiming it wouldn’t do well in the wild, hence I tried to make it go into a box with treats but it unexpectedly flew away,” the netizen wrote. “May it find back its true owner! I was just starting to appreciate its beauty.”

