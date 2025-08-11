// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 11, 2025
Singapore News
Singaporean arrested in Pattaya for flying drone despite nationwide ban

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean tourist has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly flying a drone in violation of Thailand’s nationwide drone ban.

According to Thai media outlet Thaiger, the man was spotted operating the device along Pattaya’s famous Walking Street at about 12.19am on Thursday (Aug 7).

Local police quickly moved in and detained the man, who reportedly told officers that he was a drone enthusiast and avid traveller and claimed he was unaware that drones were prohibited in the area.

The man was unable to produce the required flight permit for the drone. Under Section 78 of Thailand’s Aviation Act 1954, operating a drone without authorisation is a criminal offence.

Police seized the drone, which came with lithium batteries, two spare batteries, a black remote control, red-and-black headband drone control glasses, and a black shoulder bag.

The Singaporean has since been formally charged. Investigations are ongoing.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand implemented the drone ban on July 30 as part of heightened national security measures following recent tensions with Cambodia. The restriction will remain in place until Aug 15.

