SINGAPORE: A recent report by Deliveroo has revealed that while a significant segment of Singapore’s workforce believes that eating properly during work hours enhances productivity and engagement, many employees are not taking full advantage of their lunch break.

According to the findings, 82% of employees agree that proper meals during the workday boost performance, but less than half actually take a full lunch hour.

The report, based on a January 2025 survey conducted by Censuswide for Deliveroo for Work, included responses from 500 employees and 200 employers across Singapore.

The disconnect between the belief in the benefits of proper meals and the actual lunch practices of employees can be attributed to two main factors: heavy workloads and a lack of time. Forty-six per cent of workers cited workloads as the primary reason for skipping lunch, while 36% pointed to insufficient time for a proper break.

The consequences of skipping lunch or eating at desks may be far-reaching, affecting both employee well-being and workplace performance. The report highlights that many employees either forgo lunch altogether or opt for quick meals while working at their desks, a habit that could silently diminish their overall productivity.

Despite 96% of employers believing their employees are taking full lunch breaks, the reality is quite different. Only 32% of white-collar workers reported actually taking the full hour off, with 14% spending less than 30 minutes on lunch. More than half (52%) of employees indicated they often eat alone at their desks, missing out on the opportunity to unwind or engage socially with colleagues.

The findings suggest a growing demand for more flexible meal benefits in the workplace. Forty-two per cent of employees expressed a preference for flexible meal allowances that allow them to order meals as needed. Moreover, 85% of respondents stated that such meal options enhance their well-being, particularly when working from the office.

Shared meals also play a significant role in improving workplace dynamics. Seventy-one per cent of employees said that shared meals contribute to better workplace well-being and collaboration. When companies sponsor meals, the preference for team lunches increases substantially, from 55% to 79%.

With a growing appetite for flexible meal benefits, employers may want to consider adopting policies that promote healthy and socially engaging lunch practices.