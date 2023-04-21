Singapore woman injured in chain snatching attack in Selangor

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean couple are reportedly traumatised after a visit to Selangor, Malaysia went awry when a pair of snatch thieves attacked the couple.

According to the local police, the couple were robbed as they were walking along the side of a road around 10.45am on Tuesday (18 Apr). Surveillance footage circulating online shows a pair on a motorcycle attacking the couple from behind and forcibly pulling at the gold chain around the woman’s neck.

The sudden impact caused the woman to fall, roll over and get injured. While the snatch thieves successfully tore off the gold chain from the victim’s neck, the snapped chain fell to the ground.

The assailants did not stop to pick the chain up and walked away empty-handed.

Selangor police said that the victim, a 46-year-old Singaporean female, suffered minor injuries to her knee and right hand. Investigations are ongoing.

