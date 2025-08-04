Singapore unveils team for AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be represented by 23 strong and committed female athletes for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers on Aug 6 to 11, 2025.
Headed by Fazrul Nawaz, the Singapore team is part of Group B, alongside Vietnam, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Hong Kong, China, in the qualifying tournament. The event will happen in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.
The selection of the final team was followed by overseas training held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During their training, the coaching team had the chance to assess the capabilities and skills of each player in a competitive environment.
With this, Fazrul admitted: “We went through a careful selection process looking at current form, attitude, and how players have been progressing in their environments… We’ve kept a healthy balance of experience and potential.”
“It’s been a bit more challenging this time — we’ve had to deal with a few injuries, both before and during the camp, which affected our options. But that also opened up opportunities for others to step in,” the coach added.
Here are the names of the female athletes who made it to the team:
|S/N
|Name
|Pos
|DOB
|Club
|1
|Aaliya Rosman
|GK
|19-Jan-08
|Albirex Niigata (S)
|2
|Alysha Nasrina
|GK
|37-Oct-07
|Geylang International
|3
|Chantale Lamasan
|GK
|11-Jan-09
|IMG Academy (USA)
|4
|Aqilah Salihin
|DF
|24-Jan-08
|BG Tampines Rovers
|5
|Crystal Wu
|DF
|13-Sep-06
|Tanjong Pagar United
|6
|Irsalina Irwan
|DF
|01-Jan-07
|Unaffiliated
|7
|Nurzaherra Maisarah
|DF
|21-Oct-06
|Albirex Niigata (S)
|8
|Qarissa Putri
|DF
|24-Sep-08
|Lion City Sailors
|9
|Seri Nurinsyirah
|DF
|29-Jan-09
|IMG Academy (USA)
|10
|Siti Nurfarah
|DF
|22-Aug-06
|Hougang United
|11
|Yasmine Zaharin
|DF
|19-Mar-07
|Unaffiliated
|12
|Kyra Taylor
|MF
|19-Jun-06
|Geylang International
|13
|Liyana Rickit
|MF
|14-Oct-09
|IMG Academy (USA)
|14
|Nadila Affendey
|MF
|28-Apr-08
|Madrid CFF (Spain)
|15
|Natasha Naszri
|MF
|19-Dec-07
|Madrid CFF (Spain)
|16
|Sarah Hobrecht
|MF
|01-Jun-07
|Southwestern College (USA)
|17
|Sarah Zu’risqha
|MF
|24-Jul-06
|Lion City Sailors
|18
|Yuvika Suresh
|MF
|01-March-09
|IMG Academy (USA)
|19
|Cara Chang
|FW
|28-Nov-08
|Lion City Sailors
|20
|Chloe Koh
|FW
|18-Feb-07
|Geylang International
|21
|Mulan Ayliffe
|FW
|10-May-08
|Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
|22
|Nahwah Aidilreza
|FW
|04-May-07
|BG Tampines Rovers
|23
|Zoey Chua
|FW
|26-Mar-06
|Hougang United
More preparations for the chosen team
Now that the team members have been released, Fazrul noted that the athletes have been improving, with better teamwork and communication with their strategies and tactics. Furthermore, there is a strong team spirit on the field, with the girls encouraging one another and building close relationships.
“Preparations have been positive. Now that the full squad is together, we’re focused on building structure, improving match sharpness, and making sure everyone understands our style and expectations… The emphasis right now is on connection, clarity, and intensity – and we’re heading in the right direction,” Fazrul stated.
He further remarked: “Our goal is to compete with pride and purpose, but also to help create a moment for women’s football. This generation of players is the future of the game, and this tournament is a platform for them to show what they’re capable of… We want to inspire belief not just in ourselves, but in what’s possible for the women’s game here moving forward.
They will start their campaign on Aug 6, 9 p.m. SGT, against Vietnam. The team will also have fixtures against the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug 8, 6 p.m. SGT, and Hong Kong, China on Aug 10, 6 p.m. SGT.
