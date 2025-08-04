// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4

Singapore unveils team for AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be represented by 23 strong and committed female athletes for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers on Aug 6 to 11, 2025. 

Headed by Fazrul Nawaz, the Singapore team is part of Group B, alongside Vietnam, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Hong Kong, China, in the qualifying tournament. The event will happen in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre. 

The selection of the final team was followed by overseas training held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During their training, the coaching team had the chance to assess the capabilities and skills of each player in a competitive environment. 

With this, Fazrul admitted: “We went through a careful selection process looking at current form, attitude, and how players have been progressing in their environments… We’ve kept a healthy balance of experience and potential.”

“It’s been a bit more challenging this time — we’ve had to deal with a few injuries, both before and during the camp, which affected our options. But that also opened up opportunities for others to step in,” the coach added. 

Here are the names of the female athletes who made it to the team: 

S/N  Name  Pos  DOB  Club 
Aaliya Rosman GK  19-Jan-08 Albirex Niigata (S)
Alysha Nasrina GK  37-Oct-07 Geylang International 
Chantale Lamasan GK  11-Jan-09  IMG Academy (USA) 
Aqilah Salihin DF  24-Jan-08 BG Tampines Rovers
Crystal Wu DF  13-Sep-06 Tanjong Pagar United
Irsalina Irwan DF  01-Jan-07 Unaffiliated
Nurzaherra Maisarah DF  21-Oct-06 Albirex Niigata (S)
Qarissa Putri DF  24-Sep-08 Lion City Sailors
Seri Nurinsyirah DF  29-Jan-09 IMG Academy (USA)
10  Siti Nurfarah DF  22-Aug-06 Hougang United
11  Yasmine Zaharin DF 19-Mar-07 Unaffiliated
12  Kyra Taylor MF  19-Jun-06 Geylang International
13  Liyana Rickit MF  14-Oct-09  IMG Academy (USA)
14 Nadila Affendey MF 28-Apr-08 Madrid CFF (Spain)
15  Natasha Naszri MF  19-Dec-07 Madrid CFF (Spain)
16  Sarah Hobrecht MF  01-Jun-07 Southwestern College (USA)
17  Sarah Zu’risqha MF  24-Jul-06 Lion City Sailors
18  Yuvika Suresh MF  01-March-09  IMG Academy (USA)
19  Cara Chang FW 28-Nov-08 Lion City Sailors
20  Chloe Koh FW  18-Feb-07 Geylang International
21  Mulan Ayliffe FW  10-May-08 Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
22 Nahwah Aidilreza FW 04-May-07 BG Tampines Rovers
23 Zoey Chua FW  26-Mar-06  Hougang United
More preparations for the chosen team

Now that the team members have been released, Fazrul noted that the athletes have been improving, with better teamwork and communication with their strategies and tactics. Furthermore, there is a strong team spirit on the field, with the girls encouraging one another and building close relationships. 

“Preparations have been positive. Now that the full squad is together, we’re focused on building structure, improving match sharpness, and making sure everyone understands our style and expectations… The emphasis right now is on connection, clarity, and intensity – and we’re heading in the right direction,” Fazrul stated. 

He further remarked: “Our goal is to compete with pride and purpose, but also to help create a moment for women’s football. This generation of players is the future of the game, and this tournament is a platform for them to show what they’re capable of… We want to inspire belief not just in ourselves, but in what’s possible for the women’s game here moving forward.

They will start their campaign on Aug 6, 9 p.m. SGT, against Vietnam. The team will also have fixtures against the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug 8, 6 p.m. SGT, and Hong Kong, China on Aug 10, 6 p.m. SGT. 

 

