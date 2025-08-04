Singapore unveils team for AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be represented by 23 strong and committed female athletes for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers on Aug 6 to 11, 2025.

Headed by Fazrul Nawaz, the Singapore team is part of Group B, alongside Vietnam, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Hong Kong, China, in the qualifying tournament. The event will happen in Hanoi, Vietnam, at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre.

The selection of the final team was followed by overseas training held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During their training, the coaching team had the chance to assess the capabilities and skills of each player in a competitive environment.

With this, Fazrul admitted: “We went through a careful selection process looking at current form, attitude, and how players have been progressing in their environments… We’ve kept a healthy balance of experience and potential.”

“It’s been a bit more challenging this time — we’ve had to deal with a few injuries, both before and during the camp, which affected our options. But that also opened up opportunities for others to step in,” the coach added.

Here are the names of the female athletes who made it to the team:

S/N Name Pos DOB Club 1 Aaliya Rosman GK 19-Jan-08 Albirex Niigata (S) 2 Alysha Nasrina GK 37-Oct-07 Geylang International 3 Chantale Lamasan GK 11-Jan-09 IMG Academy (USA) 4 Aqilah Salihin DF 24-Jan-08 BG Tampines Rovers 5 Crystal Wu DF 13-Sep-06 Tanjong Pagar United 6 Irsalina Irwan DF 01-Jan-07 Unaffiliated 7 Nurzaherra Maisarah DF 21-Oct-06 Albirex Niigata (S) 8 Qarissa Putri DF 24-Sep-08 Lion City Sailors 9 Seri Nurinsyirah DF 29-Jan-09 IMG Academy (USA) 10 Siti Nurfarah DF 22-Aug-06 Hougang United 11 Yasmine Zaharin DF 19-Mar-07 Unaffiliated 12 Kyra Taylor MF 19-Jun-06 Geylang International 13 Liyana Rickit MF 14-Oct-09 IMG Academy (USA) 14 Nadila Affendey MF 28-Apr-08 Madrid CFF (Spain) 15 Natasha Naszri MF 19-Dec-07 Madrid CFF (Spain) 16 Sarah Hobrecht MF 01-Jun-07 Southwestern College (USA) 17 Sarah Zu’risqha MF 24-Jul-06 Lion City Sailors 18 Yuvika Suresh MF 01-March-09 IMG Academy (USA) 19 Cara Chang FW 28-Nov-08 Lion City Sailors 20 Chloe Koh FW 18-Feb-07 Geylang International 21 Mulan Ayliffe FW 10-May-08 Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 22 Nahwah Aidilreza FW 04-May-07 BG Tampines Rovers 23 Zoey Chua FW 26-Mar-06 Hougang United

More preparations for the chosen team

Now that the team members have been released, Fazrul noted that the athletes have been improving, with better teamwork and communication with their strategies and tactics. Furthermore, there is a strong team spirit on the field, with the girls encouraging one another and building close relationships.

“Preparations have been positive. Now that the full squad is together, we’re focused on building structure, improving match sharpness, and making sure everyone understands our style and expectations… The emphasis right now is on connection, clarity, and intensity – and we’re heading in the right direction,” Fazrul stated.

He further remarked: “Our goal is to compete with pride and purpose, but also to help create a moment for women’s football. This generation of players is the future of the game, and this tournament is a platform for them to show what they’re capable of… We want to inspire belief not just in ourselves, but in what’s possible for the women’s game here moving forward.

They will start their campaign on Aug 6, 9 p.m. SGT, against Vietnam. The team will also have fixtures against the Kyrgyz Republic on Aug 8, 6 p.m. SGT, and Hong Kong, China on Aug 10, 6 p.m. SGT.