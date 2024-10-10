SINGAPORE: Recent findings from several Singaporean universities reveal that, although only one internship is typically required to earn a degree, more than half of last year’s graduates completed multiple internships throughout their academic journey. This trend has prompted discussions among human resources experts and career mentors, who believe that increased competition in the job market is driving students to seek diverse work experiences before graduation.

Human resources analysts interviewed by 8World suggest that the heightened participation in internships may be a direct response to the evolving employment landscape. Students are proactively seeking additional internships to broaden their industry exposure and enhance their employability. The experts noted that students seem increasingly focused on accumulating varied professional experiences to distinguish themselves from other candidates vying for the same positions.

Career mentors also highlighted that internship experience is just one factor that employers consider when evaluating potential hires. A career coach at Singapore Management University stressed to 8World the importance of holistic development through campus activities, urging students to prioritize the quality of their internships over sheer quantity.

This mentor noted that students should engage in meaningful internships that offer in-depth learning and skills development, rather than merely trying to fill their resumes with numerous short-term stints.

Additionally, career coaches pointed out the critical role of extracurricular activities in fostering essential soft skills and leadership abilities.

Participating in campus clubs, sports, and volunteer initiatives helps students build competencies that cannot be gained through internships alone, such as teamwork, problem-solving, and effective communication. These attributes, the coaches argue, are highly valued by employers who seek well-rounded individuals capable of thriving in diverse professional environments.