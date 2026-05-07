Singapore to test SG Alert system with Singtel users on May 10

SINGAPORE: Singtel users in Singapore will receive a 10-second ringing and vibration alert on their mobile phones at noon on May 10.

The alert will sound even if devices are on silent or do not disturb mode.

Authorities have advised the public not to panic, as this is part of a test for the new “SG Alert” emergency system being rolled out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

What is SG Alert?

The SG Alert system is designed to send urgent messages to mobile phones during major emergencies, public safety threats, or disasters.

Unlike regular SMS or app notifications, it uses cell broadcast technology, allowing alerts to be delivered even when mobile networks are congested. The alerts also cannot be disabled by users.

According to the authorities, the system will only be activated in real situations that require the public to take immediate action.

“SG Alert will only be activated during emergencies that require the public to take immediate action to protect themselves. Upon receiving the alert, members of the public should read the message carefully and follow the instructions provided,” they said.

Rollout across telcos

Singtel will be the first telecommunications provider to test the system.

Other operators will follow in phases:

StarHub users are expected to receive test alerts by the end of 2026

M1 and SIMBA users are expected to be included by mid-2027

The system is part of a wider effort to ensure timely communication during emergencies, especially in situations where traditional communication channels may be disrupted.

Similar alert systems are already used in countries such as Japan, the United States, and South Korea.

Authorities also plan to expand the system to support alerts in different languages and location-based messages for specific areas.

Know more about the SG Alert here.