SINGAPORE: Singapore is projected to need 41,000 new tech jobs by 2028 to support its ongoing economic expansion, according to a report by ServiceNow.

The nation’s technology sector, which currently employs around 163,000 workers across various industries, is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted a steady 2.5% annual growth rate for Singapore’s economy from 2023 to 2028, underscoring the increasing demand for a skilled tech workforce to sustain this trajectory.

The report highlighted that among specific tech roles, Computer and Information Systems Managers are expected to see the most significant rise, with an additional 2,760 roles by 2028.

Software Application Developers and Data Analysts will also experience a notable boost, with projected increases of 1,550 and 1,400 new jobs, respectively. However, certain roles within the tech sector are anticipated to see a decline, though no specific details were provided on which jobs would be affected.

Across industries, the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) sector is expected to witness the largest growth in tech job creation, with an estimated 33,400 new roles by 2028. This positions TMT as a key driver in meeting the country’s broader tech employment goals.

In addition to tech-specific positions, Singapore’s broader workforce will require an influx of 89,000 new workers across various sectors by 2028 to accommodate its economic growth and maintain its competitive edge.

The increasing demand for tech talent reflects Singapore’s ambitions to further solidify its status as a global technology and innovation hub, with significant investments in digital infrastructure and skills development. However, the challenge remains in ensuring a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers to fill these roles in the fast-evolving tech landscape.