Singapore to limit tech use in policing over privacy concerns

CHINA/SINGAPORE: Singapore is leaning into technology to support law enforcement, but it is drawing a line on how far that should go. Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung said tools must be used with care, especially when privacy is at stake.

Speaking in Hangzhou on April 21, after the 5th Singapore-China Social Governance Forum, he cited a familiar example from home. Cameras installed in common areas of Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks have helped deter loan shark activity. Cases dropped, and most residents accepted the trade-off, as the intrusion was limited and the benefit was visible.

Mr Ong stressed that both the technology’s purpose and how people perceive it will shape whether it works. The goal is to apply technology where it makes sense rather than simply using every available tool, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Technology: Not every tech solution fits Singapore

Mr Ong drew a contrast with China, where more advanced tools are already in use. He cited smart glasses linked to databases that can flag wanted individuals in real time. While effective in some settings, he suggested such tools may not sit well with Singaporeans.

That difference comes down to context. Singapore’s approach is more restrained, focusing on targeted use cases rather than broad deployment.

At the same time, he acknowledged a harder truth. Criminals often move faster with technology than authorities. By the time enforcement reacts, offenders may already be ahead. That puts pressure on governments to adapt, without overreaching.

Social media: Useful, but not entirely harmless

The conversation then shifted from enforcement to everyday life. Mr Ong noted that social media is reshaping how people interact. Many now spend more time alone, relying on digital tools for work, entertainment, and even communication.

People can connect globally, yet barely know their neighbours. Over time, that weakens social ties and may lead to more disputes within communities.

For younger users, he said, harmful elements include unsolicited messages from adults, addictive features like autoplay, and weak age checks. While social media has benefits, the downsides are also mounting.

Some countries have explored banning social media for teens. Mr Ong said such moves can help, but they are rigid measures. A more flexible measured approach may be to address specific features rather than shut platforms out entirely.

Singapore is keeping its options open as the Ministry of Digital Development and Information plans to engage tech firms on possible changes.

China/Singapore: Different paths, similar goals

The forum also offered a wider view of how countries govern society. Mr Ong said Singapore focuses on maintaining harmony in a multi-racial setting, while China places stronger emphasis on stability and security.

Despite these differences, both sides are learning from each other. China’s local-level dispute resolution and Singapore’s mediation centres show how similar ideas can take different forms.

Over time, their approaches have started to converge, shaped by shared challenges and practical results.

Singapore’s stance on finding a balance in tech usage

Technology is no longer just a future issue. It is already shaping policing, daily life, and how people relate to one another. The real question now is how far to go along with it rather than whether to use it.

Singapore’s stance is cautious about tech use but not resistant to it. It accepts the benefits while trying to avoid overreach. That balance will get harder as tools become more powerful and more intrusive.

With that, a simple principle holds: use technology where it solves a real problem. Keep it limited, transparent, and easy for people to accept. If the public feels watched more than protected, the system loses its footing.

That balance, not the technology itself, will determine whether these tools work well in the long run, for both Singapore and the rest of the world.