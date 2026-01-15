// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Nurse measuring BP of a patient in a hospital.
Photo: Depositphotos/HayDmitriy
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore to launch mandatory National Electronic Health Records in 2027

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: Starting early 2027, patients in Singapore can expect a more connected healthcare system as all licensed healthcare providers will be required to share key medical information with the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced.

The NEHR will store important details such as allergies, vaccinations, diagnoses, medications, lab test results, radiology images, and discharge summaries. Beyond hospital care, the bill also allows certain health information to be shared to support community health programs and care closer to home.

Patient privacy remains a top priority. The law introduces safeguards alongside existing technical protections, including regular audits to spot any inappropriate access. Only healthcare professionals directly involved in a patient’s care—like doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health staff—will be able to view their records. The MOH clarified that NEHR data cannot be accessed for employment or insurance purposes, except for a small list of legally required medical checks.

Healthcare providers using or sharing NEHR data will need to meet strict cybersecurity and data protection standards. Meanwhile, patients will have more control than ever: through the HealthHub app, they can see who has opened or retrieved their health records, they can report unsanctioned access, and even establish fixed limits on specific data if they wish.

See also  'I can't control my violent behaviour' — Young man shares experience with zombie cigarettes

Officials describe the Health Information Bill as a major step toward a healthcare system that is more secure, efficient, and truly centered around patients.

