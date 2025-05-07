Singapore to host 2025 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

- Advertisement -

Singapore is set to host the 16th Senior and 21st Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships from May 16-18, 2025, at the OCBC Arena in the Singapore Sports Hub.

This event is being organised by the Asian Gymnastics Union and Singapore Gymnastics after the approval of the International Gymnastics Federation. It will bring together more than 150 top gymnasts from 20 countries in Asia for a thrilling competition.

The return to Southeast Asia

The 2025 Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships will be held in Southeast Asia for the first time in over 10 years. Singapore will have the chance to highlight its growing contribution to international sports and its support for gymnastics in the region by being the host country for this year’s championship.

Moreover, following the success of the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, this will be another step forward for Singapore to promote not just gymnastics, but sports in general in the country.

Dr Patrick Liew, President of Singapore Gymnastics, said, “Bringing the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships to Singapore is a significant step in our ambition to grow the sport locally and strengthen our role as a trusted international host. This event gives our athletes and our community the chance to experience world-class gymnastics up close. We hope it will inspire the next generation, deepen appreciation for the sport, and showcase Singapore’s readiness to deliver high-calibre events on the global stage.”

Mr Richard Gordon, CEO of Singapore Gymnastics, also shared, “The 16th Senior and 21st Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships being held here is not just a milestone for our athletes, it is a key moment for our entire high-performance ecosystem. Competing against Asia’s best on home soil will elevate our gymnasts, as well as the technical quality of our coaches, judges, and event operations. It is an essential step in our lead-up to the SEA Games and an opportunity to align everyone in the system with the standards we want to uphold.”

Athletes to compete

Both senior and junior gymnasts will participate and show their skills in different rhythmic gymnastics events.

In the senior individual competition, China’s Wang Zilu, is expected to lead, having finished seventh in the all-around event at the Paris World Championships. The athlete will face fierce opponents such as Uzbekistan’s Takhmina Ikromova, who is a two-time Asian champion and the recent bronze medalist at the 2025 FIG World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Furthermore, in the Senior group event, the gold and silver medalists at the 2022 Asian Games, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, will have an intense rivalry.

This championship will also play a key role as a qualifier for the 41st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 20-24, 2025.

Singapore gymnasts to look forward to

Mikayla Yang and Thea Chew will lead Team Singapore in the senior category. Both athletes have competed on the prestigious FIG World Cup circuit.

Yang, who gained the highest ranking for a Southeast Asian athlete in the individual all-around event at the 15th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in 2024, is set to face a difficult challenge, with rivals including Laos’ Praewa Misato Philaphandeth, who made history as the first Lao rhythmic gymnast to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Another rival would be Breanna Labadan from the Philippines, the first gymnast from her country to qualify for the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in 2023.

Yang noted, “There’s nothing quite like competing at home. My teammates and I have trained for years to reach this level, and knowing that we will be representing Singapore in front of a local crowd makes it even more special. The field this year is incredibly strong, but that just motivates us more. I hope young gymnasts watching will see what’s possible and feel inspired to chase their own dreams.”

In the junior competition, Singapore will be represented by Lydia Lim and Leia Yap. These young athletes are ready to gain memorable international experience at the event and make their names known on the continental stage.

This championship will surely be a valuable opportunity for athletes to compete at a higher level. They could also learn from top gymnasts, which will help them hone their skills and continue to be better for future competitions.