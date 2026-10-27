Singapore TikToker says students should learn MRT etiquette in primary school

Anna Maria Romero | October 27, 2026 3 m read

TikTok screengrab Dominic Chin/ Unsplash

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a recent video, a local content creator said he believes etiquette related to riding the train should be taught in school, and he was probably only half joking. Dominic Chin (@dominicchin.music), a singer-songwriter from Singapore, said in an Oct 17 TikTok video that while it may be an unpopular opinion, for him, what’s worse than people who barge into MRT cabins without waiting for others to alight are those who take their own sweet time in getting off the train. “What are you doing?” he asked with some degree of anguish, explaining that it’s important to get into the train “as soon as possible because the heat outside is unbearable.”

Mr Chin lives in Yew Tee, where the station is not air-conditioned. Therefore, while waiting for the train, he stands with his Jisu fan while the ceiling fan overhead just blows hot air on him, a very relatable situation for many Singaporeans. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Addressing slow alighters, he says, “What are you doing walking so slowly? Just get out of the train.” Equally relatable is when you think everyone who’s getting down has already alighted and then comes one person walking very slowly who still needs to get down. “You know, you are not allowed,” said Mr Chin, who went on to add, “I feel like in primary school we should teach things like MRT etiquette, right?”

For example, when you enter the train, don’t stand at the door; and when you’re waiting for the train, don’t immediately enter; let people get out first. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “However, people, please be alert. If it’s your station, get out quickly. Is this too much to ask for? No,” he said. The post evidently struck a chord with many, based on the comments. "The way I rage at all slow movers. And it’s usually because they are all busy looking at their phones,” one wrote.

"Ikr?? Sometimes I don't feel bad knocking into them HAHA like movee,” answered Mr Chin. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Because their eyes are always glued to their phone screens even when exiting the train and every second they are breathing. Why? Politeness and social consciousness are no longer taught at home (starting with the parents), but a sense of entitlement seems to be taught well from young,” another added.

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A TikTok user told Mr Chin, “You are HILARIOUSLY relatable.” A commenter wrote that they can “make a loooong list of the lack of spatial awareness and basic manners like I am TIRED like… (what) do u mean the person walking in front of me is walking slow WHILE watching a kdrama on their phone like CAN YOU WALK TO YOUR BUS HOME FIRST THEN YOU WATCH??? COMPLETE THE WALKING JOURNEY FIRST.” /TISG Read also: ‘Train courtesy has gotten so much worse’—SG commuter calls out ‘door blockers,’ backpack wearers and passengers who won’t move in